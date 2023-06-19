Bryan Baeumler Honors a Late Friend With His Children

While for many, Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the fathers and father figures in one’s life, HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler took time out of his Father’s Day celebration to honor the passing of a dear friend with his children by his side.

Baeumler documented his Father’s Day, in which he went out to eat while on Sans Souci Island off the West Coast of Canada with his two youngest children, Lincoln (12) and Josephine “Jojo” (10). The trio went out to eat at a restaurant called Henry’s and then went to another local business, Leblanc, to pay tribute to one of the owners who had passed away in March 2023.

“Claire and Remi @ Leblanc Sans Souci have been great friends for 32 years… last time she saw [Lincoln and Jojo] she was taller than them! ♥️ Rest in peace Remi… we miss you. 😔” Baeumler captioned a photo of Claire standing with his children. The Baeumlers then went inside for a scoop of ice cream, and Bryan closed out his Instagram story for the night with a photo of the setting sun and the caption, “A perfect ending to a beautiful day on the Bay with Linc and Jo. ☀️♥️”.

Bryan Baeumler Posts Father’s Day Reflections

Besides spending time with his children, Baeumler also spent Father’s Day reflecting on his views surrounding fatherhood and shared his thoughts along with a slideshow of photos with his father and his children.

“Being a Dad, or Father figure, is much more than being a provider, and protector […] The most important part of being a Dad is telling them and showing them you love them until they’re sick of hearing it, and by setting a good example by the way you talk to and treat the people and situations around you,” Baeumler wrote, “Teach by example…they’re always watching, learning and listening. The most rewarding thing in life is watching your kids grow up to be good, kind people…and knowing that you played a part in that. To my Dad…and all the great Dads and Father figures out there, Cheers! 🍻”

Many users agreed with Baeumler’s sentiments about fatherhood, sounding off in the comment section to show their agreement.

“So well said Bryan…the true definition of a Dad..my sons are Dads…they’ve read the ‘playbook’!” one fan commented.

“To be called a caring dad is the best compliment when caring is used as a verb, not an adjective. You seem to be exactly that … your dad too. Hope you both have a great day! 🙂” another fan added.

Bryan Baeumler is Reliving His Childhood Summer Vacations

The area where Baeumler spent Father’s Day with his children, known as the Georgian Bay, is filled with over 30,000 islands along the shoreline, and in another June 18 post, Baeumler revealed that his visit with Lincoln and Jojo was inspired by his own childhood trips.

“Cruising through the 30,000 Islands on Georgian Bay, where I spent my Summers as a kid. #WhereItAllStarted #MoonRiverHandymen #IWouldDoItAllOverAgain #StillAKid” Baeumler captioned his post, which included a video of water and clear gradient skies off the back of his cruising motorboat.

