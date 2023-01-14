Ben Napier Is Pleased After Working Late at His Workshop

HGTV’s Ben Napier spent Thursday, January 12 hard at work at Scotsman General Store & Woodshop, the dry goods store and woodshop he owns and operates alongside his wife and “Home Town” co-host Erin Napier. After leaving the shop later than anticipated, Ben was delighted to see Team JD Q BBQ – who were selling their food that weekend from Scotsman Company’s lawn – still hard at work as well.

“Left the woodshop late tonight and saw #TeamJDQ was still cooking on the lawn,” Ben wrote on his Instagram story over a video of Team JD Q grilling a big steak, “It’s the best steak I’ve had in a while. They’re doing supper on Thursday and Friday nights!! On the lawn at [Scotsman General Store].”

Ben & Erin Napier Held Family Night on the Lawn at Scotsman General Store

Team JD BBQ was in Scotsman General Store’s Yard as a part of a Family Night on the Lawn that Ben and Erin Napier’s business was holding to attract customers to both their store and other local food trucks that they are looking to highlight. A poster shared to Scotsman Company’s Instagram story advertised the event, which took place in the evening on Friday, January 13, and featured Team JD BBQ along with Papa Dough’s Pizza, a food truck that serves wood-fired pizzas.

The Napiers have written about Papa Dough’s in their blog before, and called it, “by far the most inventive and delicious pizza you’ll taste in Laurel.” The Napiers mention that all of the dough is hand-made, they have gluten-free pizza available, and they have some really interesting toppings, including pickles.

Ben & Erin Napier Host a Laurel, Mississippi Food Truck in Their Yard

Family Night on the Lawn is not the first time local food trucks have gotten to sell their food on the HGTV star’s lawn. Ben and Erin Napier have hosted a local food truck, The 5000, in Scotsman General Store’s Yard for years. Having found a semi-permanent home next to Scotsman General Store in 2018, The 5000 quickly became a Laurel, Mississippi staple, and in 2021 when Scotsman General renovated their outdoor space, a permanent spot for The 5000 was factored into their plans.

The couple behind The 5000, Bill and Julie Hogue, were also featured in a 2019 episode of “Home Town”. Their episode followed the couple’s move from Arizona to Laurel, Mississippi, which included Ben and Erin Napier finding them the perfect house. The episode focused on the Napiers preparing their new home, although Ben and Erin did share a blog post about the couple as well.

“Since their first visit, Julie and Bill visited four different times before they decided to move to their forever hometown,” the blog post reads, referring to the Hogues decision to move to Laurel and lay down roots. This decision turned out very nicely for them, as the blog post continues on to say, “The Hogues have certainly given this community all they have and their investment is returning tenfold. Their food truck The 5000 has a steady ebb-and-flow of traffic next to the Scotsman General Store”.

Even as recently as this weekend, The 5000 has been out in the Yard ready to take orders and serve customers.

