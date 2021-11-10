HGTV’s Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are the husband and wife contractor/designer pair behind the super watchable HGTV show “100 Day Dream Home.” They are also the winners of “Rock the Block” season 2, beating out Alison Victoria and Mike Holmes, David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks and Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.

Deadline revealed that the Kleinschmidt’s “100 Day Dream Home” has been picked up for a third season that is set to debut in 2022. In the meantime, let’s get to know this bubbly couple from Florida.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brian and Mika Met in High School

The opening credits to “100 Day Dream Home” reveal that Brian and Mika met when they were in high school. However, Brian never got up the courage to ask her out while they were in high school, Distractify reported.

Brian was married before he and Mike reunited and he and his first wife, Ericka Dunlap, were also on TV together, another report from Distractify revealed. Brian and Erika made reality TV history as the first interracial couple to compete on the U.S. version of “The Amazing Race.” They competed on season 15 in 2009, the “Amazing Race” fan wiki revealed. Brian’s first wife was Miss Florida 2003 and Miss America 2004, her official website revealed.

The same year that Brian and his first wife were competing on “The Amazing Race,” Mika gave birth to her daughter Jade, HollywoodMask revealed. Brian and Mika have never publicly discussed who Jade’s biological father is.

2. Brian and Mika Reconnected 12 Years After They Graduated From High School

Brian and Mika didn’t connect romantically in high school but 12 years later, in 2011, they met again and started dating, Mika revealed on her Instagram account. Brian and Mika got married in 2015 in Sedona, Arizona, Brian revealed on his Instagram account.

Back in high school, Mika turned Brian down when he sent a friend to ask her to be his date to the Homecoming dance because he was too shy to ask her himself, the Kleinschmidt’s Dirt2Design website revealed.

Brian and Mika reconnected shortly after Brian got divorced in 2011, which was also 10 years after they graduated from high school. At the time, Brian owned a chain of gyms and Mika was a trainer at a rival gym, Cinemaholic revealed.

Once they finally got together it was magic. Their website said, “This time she said YES! A romance and business were born.”

3. They Brought Their Idea to HGTV

Usually, it’s a producer for HGTV that seeks out a person or couple for a potential show on the popular network. But for Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, it was the reverse. Obviously, the network has a lot of home renovation and home flipping shows.

However, Brian and Mika noticed that none of the shows on HGTV were focusing on building homes from the ground up and thought they might be onto something that would be popular with audiences.

In an interview with Realtor, Brian said, “So we were building homes and we happened to be doing it pretty quickly, and we noticed that on HGTV, they weren’t focusing on new-construction homes, and we saw that it was a niche that nobody was doing, so we said we might as well do it!”

4. They Have Never Missed a 100-Day Deadline

Once Brian and Mika reconnected 10 years after high school, she was intent on becoming the top realtor in the area and he started to get the urge to, as the couple’s website revealed, “get his hands dirty again.”

The Dirt2Design website also reveals, “Brian and Mika have a passion for taking blank canvasses and turning them into masterpieces. They are side-by-side with their clients every step of the way from “Dirt 2 Design.'”

In an interview with Realtor, the couple revealed the secret to their 100-day deadlines, which they’ve never missed. Mika said, “It’s really preplanning and having the homeowners ready to make decisions in regard to those interior finishes, flooring, and cabinets. That’s the part that can get dragged along a lot with projects.”

Brian said, “Another thing we’ve streamlined and perfected is ordering materials. Sometimes that can take so long.”

5. Brian Is a Foot Taller Than Mika

In their interview with Realtor, Brian revealed that he is 6’4″ tall and Mika is a full foot shorter than him at 5’4″ tall. This can present some challenges when filming “100 Day Dream Home.”

Brian told the outlet, “One of the funniest things is I’m 6-foot-4 and she’s not quite 5-foot-4, so when they don’t have a box for her to stand on, I have to stand with my legs spread so I’m lower down. I have severe knee problems during all of our interviews because this one’s just short.”

Mike retorted, “I’m not that short—you’re just tall!”