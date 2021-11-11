‘Selling the Big Easy’ Star Welcomes Second Child: What’s their Name?

There’s a new member of the HGTV family. Brittany Picolo-Ramos, the star of “Selling the Big Easy,” and her husband Marco announced the birth of their second child on Instagram.

“We welcomed our second daughter into the world yesterday, and we are over the moon!” she captioned photos of her daughter. “Thank you all for praying for us! We are totally in love and enjoying every minute!”

The real estate specialist revealed her daughter’s name is Ruby Noelle Ramos. She was born on November 10, 2021, at 1:41 p.m.

The couple has been married for more than 15 years and working together in real estate for more than eight years, as she wrote on Instagram in October 2021. They work at Godwyn Realty and Godwyn & Stone Luxury Homes out of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Together they are also parents to daughter Sophiana. On National Daughter Day, Picolo-Ramos revealed in a comment on social media that it was actually her eldest who picked the name Ruby.

Picolo-Ramos Had Previously Experienced Miscarriages and Infertility

Picolo-Ramos referred to Ruby as her “rainbow baby,” a term used by parents after previously experiencing miscarriages, stillbirths and infant loss. She opened up about her infertility when she announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on May 9, 2021.

“THE GOOD NEWS IS OUT!” she captioned a video. “After 6 years of trying and 2 miscarriages, we honestly had lost all hope and stropped trying to get pregnant. Marco & I are completely undone and so thankful for this precious miracle, and Sophiana is beyond excited to have a new baby sibling.”

She continued, “I’m in my second trimester now, and everything is going very smoothly. Filming season 2 while pregnant has been exhausting but I’m having so much fun feeling baby while I film!”

The following day on Instagram the 37-year-old revealed she took a pregnancy test because food was not tasting the same and much to her surprise it was positive.

As she explained, she was not worried despite her past miscarriages. “I told God a long time ago ‘If you want me to have a baby, I will but I’m not stressing about it anymore,’” Picolo-Ramos wrote. “So I’ve totally let go and stopped letting the worry and fear consume me. I trust God completely. He’s got this.”

Picolo-Ramos Calls Motherhood Her First Calling

Despite her success in real estate and on television, Picolo-Ramos called motherhood her first calling in a March 2021 post on Instagram.

“This is what I was meant to do. All you mommas know that balancing it all is very difficult!” the new mother-of-two wrote. “There’s late night homework sessions, scrambling to appointments, stacks of laundry…the list goes on and one, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! I believe that God gave my daughter to me to mold me, challenge me, and cause me to love more than I could ever imagine! It’s never easy, but it’s so worth it.”

The HGTV star also praised her husband’s parenting for Father’s Day. “Marco is the protector of our family and the business,” she wrote on Instagram. “Strong and steady, he is a true father to many people, not just to Sophiana.”

Picolo-Ramos continued, “He supports us and creates a safe space for Sophiana and I to thrive. He is a reflection of the Father’s love. Although he mainly lives in the shadows, allowing us to shine, he’s always just a step away just in case we fall.”

