‘Tarek & Heather The Big I Do’ Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae Young are giving fans an inside look at their wedding in the upcoming HGTV special, “Tarek & Heather The Big I Do.”

The “Flipping 101” star announced its premiere on Instagram, revealing it will air on HGTV on December 16, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

“This is something that Heather and I we’re really reluctant to do but I’ve shown you guys pretty much every aspect of my life from having cancer to my divorce to being a single dad to finding love again,” the 40-year-old wrote. “You’ve all been on this long journey with me so I think you deserve to see me at my happiest, getting married to the love of my life.”

The couple first revealed they were filming their October 23, 2021 wedding earlier that month in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. They met on July 4, 2019, before getting engaged a year later. While this is Young’s first marriage, El Moussa was previously married to his “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Haack. They share two children: daughter Taylor,11, and son Brayden, 6.

ET Canada provided a synopsis for the special:

“The hour-long special will find the happy couple putting the final touches on their upcoming wedding. After a last minute change to their original venue, a resort in Mexico, Tarek and Heather have only four short months to restart their search and plan their wedding from scratch. From wedding dress shopping to a secret gift delivery during his custom tailored tux fitting, Tarek and Heather will be in for non-stop surprises while experiencing the stress and excitement that comes from planning a high-style, high-stakes destination wedding on the California coast.”

El Moussa and Young Scrapped Their Previous Wedding Plans

In an Instagram post on August 10, the “Selling Sunset” star opened up about scrapping their wedding plans.

Despite having already sent out save the dates, she revealed, “Tarek saw how stressed I was getting so we decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said ‘just kidding’ on them but I’m a biggg believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn’t be happier.”

Young Revealed HGTV Did not Pay for the Wedding

While most fans were quick to comment on Young’s own post about the special with excitement, she got defensive when one person insinuated the couple filmed their wedding for the money.

The 34-year-old commented, “to clarify, even though you are wasting my time even writing this, We paid for our own wedding.”

Still, someone else commented “Can’t wait to watch the special thank you for being so open with us! We think you guys are so great and seem so personable too!”

Young was quick to reply, “We are so excited to show you our journey of love. We were very raw and real while we were filming, we are true soulmate and we are so happy I’m you happy you get to share our special day with us.”

For “Selling Sunset” fans, Young also wrote in the comments that the Netflix show will likely feature some of the lead-up to the wedding.

