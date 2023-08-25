HGTV Reveals Future of ‘Building Roots’

HGTV announced the fate of the freshman series “Building Roots” in a September 2022 press release, sharing their decision to renew the series for a second season.

Now, in an August 24 press release, the network has made good on their renewal by confirming the premiere date for season two of “Building Roots”, which is hosted by husband-and-wife design team Ben and Cristi Dozier.

The eight-episode second season of “Building Roots” will premiere on HGTV on Sunday, September 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Ben & Cristi Dozier Wrapped Filming Season 2 Earlier This Month

Although the Doziers premiere is just on the horizon, the couple were working up until the last minute to get their season completed and help execute designs for buyers looking to lay down roots in and around their hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Cristi revealed that the duo had just wrapped filming for season two in an August 11 Instagram post, writing in the caption, “Just when we’re starting to have a nose for this whole thing Season 2 wraps! It’s a story worth documenting, remembering and sharing, so you may see me a little more on instagram than my customary semi-annual posts…plus my daughter is helping me:) Grateful to have this one right beside me along with the team behind the scenes and on site to make this happen. Officially counting down the days till the premier of the all new #buildingroots”.

While filming season two, the Doziers, through a May 2023 post on their Root Design Company’s Instagram page, revealed that they had made the trek from Pagosa Springs to Fort Morgan, Colorado, to help HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier and Dave and Jenny Marrs with a project for the second season of “Home Town Takeover”.

The Doziers helped the Napiers and Marrses with a bowling alley makeover, as “Home Town Takeover” included renovations for both private homes and businesses around the town to help jumpstart its revitalization efforts.

“What an honor it was to play a small role in checking in on a special family’s home project, a local community park landscape project, and of all things, a bowling alley project,” the Doziers wrote in their caption, sharing a personal connection to the project, “Cristi’s grandma, MamaChris, was an avid bowler and a bowling alley manager in Alabama during Cristi’s childhood. Some of our fondest memories then, and still today with our family, are at the bowling alley.”

Cristi Dozier’s Sister Amy Brown Has Helped Spread the Word About ‘Building Roots’

One of the commenters on Cristi’s August 11 post wrote, “This makes me soooooo happy!! I love watching the show & following your family Instagram! All bc I listened to @radioamy on the radio & she told me about it 🙌 ❤️”.

Radio Amy, better known as Amy Brown, is Cristi’s sister, and one of the biggest proponents of “Building Roots”, as she helps spread the word about the Doziers show on “The Bobby Bones Show”, which she co-hosts with acclaimed radio host and “Dancing With the Stars” champion Bones.

Ahead of the show’s first season premiere, Brown dedicated an April 2022 Instagram post to her sister and brother-in-law to congratulate them on their new venture.

“i am your number 1 fan…cheering you on always…but also extra right now for mom & dad. they’d be so proud!!!” Brown wrote, “mom would treat your show like she did ‘amazing race’ (planning her entire sunday evenings around it!!!) and you know dad would be telling every cashier at every single store he went to (mostly h.e.b.) about his daughter that is on hgtv.”

