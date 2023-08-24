Keith Bynum Opens Up About ‘Nasty Talk’ in Construction Field

HGTV’s “Bargain Block” returned for its third season last night, August 23, and ahead of the season premiere, hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas spoke with People about some of the factors that contributed to their move to Detroit in 2017 and how the community has reacted to their show’s success.

While the engaged couple has been together for 10 years, they’ve spent the last five years in Detroit, Michigan, after hearing of a major revitalization effort taking place in the city, and Bynum told People that he never looked back, saying, “I was looking to rebuild and [Detroit] was the perfect place to come and do that… It’s the kindest place I’ve ever lived, contrary to its reputation.”

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Feel Accepted in Detroit

One thing that makes Detroit stand out from other cities Bynum and Thomas have lived before, they told People, was the immediate kindness and acceptance they felt from the community, after years of experiencing homophobia in other places.

“My family went sideways when I came out…I love the South, but family dynamic in the South is different,” Bynum, who was born and raised in Texas, said. Bynum went on to share that while living in Texas he worked as a foreman on construction projects. While he was not the subject of any hate, he admitted that “There was a lot of nasty talk against the LGBTQ community.”

Bynum went on to add that he used these experiences as motivation for his current work, saying, “I was like, ‘One day I’m going to have a place and it will not matter. It will not matter what you are or who you are, nobody is going to feel like crap. That’s not fair.'”

Thomas explained that their hard work paid off, and the difference between his and Bynum’s past experiences and their current work in Detroit is like day and night, telling People, “You wouldn’t really go up to another person and tell them how they need to live. That’s not really something that is a Detroit thing.”

People reported that the two receive support throughout the Detroit community, especially with their television fame, as the pair now receive hugs and well-wishes from strangers on the sidewalk.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Filmed a Special Appearance on ‘Bargain Block’

Season three of “Bargain Block” will include a few special moments for Bynum and Thomas. Not only are the pair reaching a career milestone with the completion of their 40th home renovated for television together, they also welcomed in two of their fellow HGTV star friends to help on one of their projects.

“It’s been a blast working with [Dave] and [Jenny Marrs (from ‘Fixer to Fabulous’)]!! Cannot wait until y’all see what we’ve been working on!! Just love them! #detroitproud #specialprojects #greatmindsthinkalike #olivewood” Bynum captioned an August 22 Instagram post.

“We love y’all and had the best time in Detroit!” Jenny Marrs commented on his post.

While the exact nature of the Marrses’ project is unclear, they can be expected to appear on an episode of “Bargain Block” season three, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on HGTV.

