HGTV Announces Reboot of Classic Show

Eleven years after going off the air, Cash in the Attic is making its return to HGTV. On May 19, the network announced a six-episode reboot of the classic show will debut later this year.

Featuring a modern update, Cash in the Attic will see new host Courtney Tezeno and her team of appraisers “sort through homes looking for classic toys, vintage comics, original video games and other valuable pop culture treasures,” according to the HGTV press release. The owners will use the proceeds after selling the items at auction “to fund life-changing dreams.”

“We expect a wide audience to tune in for Cash in the Attic because they appreciate the nostalgic value of sports memorabilia or Beanie Babies and they may find out that they can turn something that’s gathering dust into good money,” the press release quoted HGTV President Jane Latman.

The original run of Cash in the Attic went from 2002 through 2012, hosted for most of its run by John Sencio. It is based on a British show of the same name.

“My first show on cable TV is coming out later in 2021,” Tezeno, described as a collector herself, wrote on Instagram after the announcement. “I can’t thank God enough for blessing me with this opportunity and a dream team.”

She later added, “It’s fresh, heartwarming and is the kind of show that feels like it was made for me. We are changing lives one house at a time.”

Lil Jon to Host His Own HGTV Show

<New Show> GRAMMY Award winner, Lil Jon, reveals his passion for renovation in "Lil Jon Wants To Do What?" Follow Lil Jon & expert designer/builder Anitra Mecadon (Mega Dens), as they win over home DIYers with a not-so-typical vision for their renovations. Coming this summer! pic.twitter.com/HcUJ0xOD0r — HGTV (@hgtv) May 18, 2021

Cash in the Attic is not the only show greenlit by HGTV. On May 18, the network announced that rapper Lil Jon will host Lil Jon Wants To Do What? with Anitra Mecadon.

“We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum,” Latman said in a press release.

She continued, “Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement. Who doesn’t want to see Lil Jon’s creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation? We expect fans to say, ‘Yeah! Yeah!’”

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is expected to begin production this month in Atlanta, reported Page Six. According to HGTV, it will premiere in the summer of 2021.

HGTV Orders Additional Episodes of Hit Shows

In April, HGTV announced it ordered additional episodes for three hit series. The longtime hit Love it or List It, hosted by Hilary Farr and David Visentin, received 18 additional episodes. Scott McGillivray’s Vacation House Rules received an additional 13 episodes and Brittany Picolo-Ramos’ Selling the Big Easy received an additional 12 episodes.

As Latman said in the announcement, “Millions of viewers tune in to HGTV to watch their favorite experts help families create or find their dream home. Hilary Farr, David Visentin, Scott McGillivray and Brittany Picolo-Ramos are quintessential examples of the real estate, renovation and design personalities that keep viewers engaged and inspired. This latest show order is one of many that will ensure more fresh content on HGTV in 2021.”

