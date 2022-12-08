Cindy Crawford Shows off Her ‘Tough’ Side in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip

Cindy Crawford is showing off her “tough” side in the upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU.” The supermodel partnered with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her longtime friend and trainer, Sarah.

In a clip from the episode, Crawford and Jonathan walk into Sarah’s home to find Drew drawing a picture of the trio on the wall.

“Is this literally all you do? Doodle and lounge,” Jonathan asks his brother. As Drew adds the last few details, Crawford says, “That’s it, now you know it’s me.”

The “Property Brothers” stars and Crawford line up on the other side of the wall to knock it down.

“We can all go to the other side, stand in these positions and we can all hammer through the wall,” Drew says, as the trio takes their place behind their portraits.

After the wall comes crumbling down, Crawford poses where the drawing once was. She quips, “Don’t we look the same?”

Only the drawing of Jonathan’s face was intact after the wall fell to the floor.

“Look, I’m the only face that stayed up,” Jonathan exclaims in the clip. “Yes, my career is set.” But that is short-lived, with Drew aiming his sledgehammer for the center of his twin’s portrait.

Jonathan weighs in on her demolition skills, saying in a confessional, “Whoever said models are not tough needs to take that back, because wow she can swing a sledgehammer.”

Cindy Crawford Surprises Personal Trainer With Home Renovation

Crawford is using “Celebrity IOU” to express her gratitude for his 17-year friendship with Sarah. As HGTV announced in a press release, the pair “are more like sisters and have leaned on each other through the good and the hard times.”

Sarah and her husband, fellow trainer Rick, are six weeks from moving into the first home they have ever owned, HGTV announced in a press release. The network also revealed the couple is sober and runs recovery meetings.

“Although they spent most of their savings on Rick’s medical bills when he battled cancer, they finally were able to buy their very first home in Los Angeles,” the press release explained. “With six weeks before they move in and no extra money for renovations, Cindy will swoop in with Drew and Jonathan Scott to provide a much-needed overhaul to the outdated digs, surprising Sarah with a modern, luxurious kitchen and family room and a beautiful new guest bathroom.”

Cindy Crawford Among Stars on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Crawford joins a star-studded lineup of celebrities on this season of “Celebrity IOU.”

Each episode sees the Scotts team up with some of the biggest stars in music, acting and reality television to “express their deep gratitude” to impactful people in their lives, according to HGTV’s website.

This season’s other stars include Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Idina Menzel, Cheryl Hines, Terry Crews, Leslie Jordan and Wilmer Valderrama.

“One of the things we love most about ‘Celebrity IOU’ is that it proves that special people can turn into your family,” Jonathan said in an October 2022 press release. “It’s amazing to see celebrities open up to us about their exceptional friends who have made a huge impact in their lives.”

Past celebrities to appear in the series include Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Zooey Deschanel, Snoop Dogg and Kris Jenner.

“Cindy Crawford’s Super Re-Model” premieres on HGTV on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

