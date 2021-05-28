‘Celebrity IOU’ Gets Spin-Off With HGTV Star’s Ex

STOP! Spoilers on Celebrity IOU and Celebrity IOU: Joyride below.

On May 18, Scott Brothers Entertainment announced the hit HGTV show, Celebrity IOU, is getting an automotive spin-off show with a familiar face at the helm.

Celebrity IOU: Joyride will premiere on discovery+ with Christina Haack’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, at the helm. Joining him is Cristy Lee, described in the announcement as a “car guru.”

Similarly to Celebrity IOU, Hollywood stars will “roll up their sleeves to create automotive masterpieces for special people in their lives,” read the press release. According to the announcement, the stars featured in the first season are Renee Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo.

“This six-episode series allows these celebrities to celebrate those who have been integral to their lives and instrumental in helping them get to where they are today,” the press release said. “In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind each relationship and why each recipient is deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. In the end, audiences will be just as blown away when each ultimate joyride is revealed.”

Lee revealed on Instagram that the automotive duo has been filming the show for the last few months. While an exact premiere date has not been announced, it is expected to premiere on the streaming service this summer.

Celebrity IOU: Joyride is one of six projects, with “nearly 75 new episodes,” produced by HGTV’s twin-duo.

Anstead Is Partnering With Drew on a Discovery+ Special

Celebrity IOU: Joyride is not the only show partnering the Brother vs. Brother’s stars with Anstead. Scott Brothers Entertainment also announced a two-hour special coming to discovery+ this summer, Drew’s Dream Car with Ant Anstead.

Drew “enlists the help of master mechanic Ant Anstead to design and build the custom car of his dreams,” the announcement stated. “Inspired by Drew’s childhood fascination with classic 60’s sports cars, the final build evolves into a true marriage of old and new as it looks to a greener future. Roles are reversed, as Drew becomes the client whose dreams must be realized. With Ant’s guidance and expertise, and some creative input from the entire Scott family, Drew creates his very own piece of motoring history: Drew’s Dream Car.”

The other new shows being produced by the famous siblings are Trixie Motel and Curb Appeal Extreme, joining their returning shows Property Brothers: Forever Home and Celebrity IOU.

‘Celebrity IOU’ Announced the Hollywood Stars Featured in the Remaining Season 2 Episodes

HGTV recently announced the Hollywood stars being featured in the remaining episodes of Celebrity IOU’s second season. It is set to return on June 21.

Kicking off the season, the brothers will be joined by members of another famous family – Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. They are banding together“to create a resort-style outdoor oasis” for Lisa, “Kris’ best friend of 40 years who recently lost both her husband and mom,” revealed the press release.

The final seven episodes will feature LeAnn Rimes, Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Darren Criss, Josh Groban, Ali Wong and Howie Mandel.

The first half of the season, which debuted in December 2020, saw Justin Hartley, Allison Janney, Rainn Wilson and Jonathan’s girlfriend Zooey Deschanel renovate the homes of friends, assistants and nannies.

