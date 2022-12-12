Chelsea & Cole DeBoer: Who Are the New HGTV Hosts?

This week, HGTV announced the premiere date for its newest series. “Down Home Fab”, hosted by two former MTV stars, married couple Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of “Teen Mom 2” fame.

Chelsea shared their premiere date announcement (Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern/8 pm Central time) to her Instagram, and fans are thrilled to see the couple coming back to their screens in the new year. Some fans are already calling the DeBoers “the next Chip and Joanna”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new hosts and what the fans have to say about their new show.

Chelsea & Cole DeBoer ‘Met’ at a Gas Station

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer first ‘met’ in 2014 at a gas station in their home state of South Dakota, according to Us Weekly, except the pair did not speak. At that time, Chelsea was a single mother of one daughter, Aubree Lind, whom she had in 2009 at the age of 17. Despite not officially meeting, the pair exchanged looks from their gas pumps, and a few days later Cole found Chelsea’s Instagram and slid into her direct messages.

The DeBoers began dating shortly after meeting and were living together and engaged by the end of 2015. After getting married on October 1, 2016, the couple had their first child together, Watson, in January 2017. They’ve since had two other children, a daughter Layne born in August 2018 (on Chelsea’s birthday), and another daughter Walker born in January 2021.

The DeBoer family lives together in South Dakota, having purchased land and begun building their family home in 2018, according to The US Sun. They made an Instagram account, called Down Home DeBoers, to document the process and share it with fans. Although the DeBoers are admittedly self-made designers, the couple has come a long way over the years, and in February 2022, Chelsea announced that HGTV had ordered a show from the couple in an Instagram post, writing, “Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv ! We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area.”

Fans Think Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Could Be ‘The Next Chip & Joanna’

Chelsea DeBoer’s life as a young, single mother (including her relationship with Cole) was featured on the MTV show “Teen Mom 2” from 2011 until she left the show in 2020, so the new HGTV hosts are coming in with an established fanbase. Many of the DeBoer’s fans, both old and new, have been quick to compare the two to another famous home renovation couple.

“The next chip and Joanna ❤️,” one fan wrote on HGTV’s official premiere date announcement Instagram post.

“From following them over the years and seeing their own personal styles in what they share etc, I think people will really enjoy this series. I look forward to it. The new Chip and Joanna? 🤔 We will see 🏚️👉🏡,” another fan commented.

Viewers across the internet are thrilled to see the DeBoers back on their screens, though some have also expressed reservations about “Down Home Fab”, with one fan writing, “Honestly—–do they have any actual, real experience renovating etc for them to be advising/renovating for other people? (besides their house where they had a team of builders and designers do it for them). All of a sudden they are experts like Erin and Ben—or Chip and Johanna,” on a Reddit discussion thread about the new series.

Fans will be able to see if the DeBoers live up to the Gaines comparisons when “Down Home Fab” premieres on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm Eastern on HGTV and streaming the same day on discovery+.

READ NEXT: Chelsea & Cole DeBoer’s New HGTV Show Gets Preview & Premiere Date