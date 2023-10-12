Chip & Joanna Gaines Launching Second Media Network

Less than two years after launching their own TV network, former HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have launched a second network, but this one is devoted to developing and airing original podcasts.

After announcing in 2017 that they were leaving HGTV and their hit show “Fixer Upper,” per Variety. HGTV’s parent company — now called Warner Bros. Discovery — convinced them to return to to TV by launching a new sister network centered around their lifestyle brand, Magnolia, which includes a successful magazine, homewares sold at Target, and a popular tourist destination that draws a million people per year to Gaines’ hometown of Waco, Texas, according to Variety.

The Magnolia Network launched on cable TV in January 2022 with a variety of home improvement, cooking, and creativity programming. On October 11, 2023, the Gaines, who star in multiple Magnolia shows including their upcoming series, “Fixer Upper: The Hotel,” launched Blind Nil Audio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chip & Joanna Gaines Aim to Produce ‘Enriching, Inspiring and Empowering’ Podcasts

The Gaines’ podcast network, Blind Nil Audio, is an extension of the Blind Nil Media production company they own. It was created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery and its Roost Podcast Network, which is based in Austin, Texas.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Gaines said, ““We believe in the power of storytelling and are excited to explore new formats with this platform. The Roost has done incredible things in podcasts and we’re thrilled to bring our teams together.”

AJ Feliciano, head of The Roost Podcast Network, said, “Chip and Joanna have a distinct vision for programming that will resonate with their community and welcome more listeners. As a Texan myself, I appreciate their dedication to building a storytelling platform that will support the thriving podcast industry in the state. I am excited to see what we can create together.”

According to the Blind Nil Media website and a two-minute preview the Gaines recorded, the podcast network “cultivates enriching, inspiring, and empowering content that will inform, entertain, and catalyze new ways of thinking to expand perspectives and bring people together.”

The name Blind Nil refers to a “high-risk, high-reward move” in the game of spades, according to the site, which added that “a blind nil is to go all-in, taking a bold risk to start from scratch and believe in the impossible.”

Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Podcast Network Kicks Off With 2 Shows

Blind Nil Audio has launched with two original podcasts, both executive produced by the Gaines, and plans to expand from there. While the Gaines focus on creative content, The Hollywood Reporter said Rooster Teeth will handle ad sales and distribution.

The first podcast, called “50 Fires,” is hosted by “financial conversationalist” Carl Richards. A synopsis of his show said he “will remove money from that list by having frank, funny, and often difficult conversations about money – the kind we were all told not to have! – with guests from all walks of life.”

Richards’ first 35-minute episode, called “Walking Away From Wall Street,” features a discussion with Khe Ye, former Managing Director at BlackRock’s hedge fund division, who “left behind the hustle of Wall Street to embark on an introspective journey to redefine his relationship with money.”

Blind Nil Audio’s second podcast is called “This Morning Walk,” focused on the “transformative power of a simple walk.” The show is hosted by two moms — Alex Elle, a New York Times Bestselling author and writing coach, and former advertising exec Libby DeLana — as they “share the lessons they’ve learned on their walking paths, both individually and together” over many years. There are previous episodes available from the friends’ first season, but Blind Nil Audio is now producing the second season.