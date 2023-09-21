Chip & Joanna Gaines Selling Their Beloved ‘Magnolia House’

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are parting ways with a property near and dear to their hearts. The couple has decided to sell their “Magnolia House,” an 1880s property that they bought and renovated as they reached superstardom on HGTV.

The Gaines’ renovation of the special property was featured on “Fixer Upper” in 2015 during the show’s third season, according to Architectural Digest. It features a main house and a carriage house, both of which the couple has rented out to countless fans of the show over the years via Airbnb.

But now that they’re about to open their first-ever boutique hotel in their hometown of Waco, the Gaines figured fans can stay there instead of booking stays at Magnolia House.

Here’s what you need to know:

Magnolia House Has Become a ‘Wildly Popular Vacation Rental’

Located in McGregor, Texas, which is about 20 minutes from the Gaines’ hometown of Waco, the Magnolia House actually has two buildings — a main home that dates back to the 1880s and a three-bedroom carriage house that was moved onto the land in the 1980s. The Gaines’ Magnolia website says each room is “designed in Joanna’s classic style.”

The property has been listed for $995,000 with one of the Gaines’ Magnolia Realty agents, Amanda Nesbitt. The main house has five bedrooms, two baths, a detached garage and a gazebo, per Architectural Digest. each room designed in Joanna’s classic style

Nesbitt described the main house and carriage home as “wildly popular vacation rentals” in an Instagram post about the listing. Both homes are still taking reservations on Airbnb for now. The carriage house rents for $659 per night and the main house costs $938 per night, with a two-night minimum for both spaces.

In a statement to “Good Morning America,” a rep for Magnolia said, “Magnolia has been honored to host guests from all around the world in these special homes, and has loved being a part of the McGregor community,” the company said. “The brand remains passionate about welcoming visitors to Waco, Texas, and looks forward to the future of doing that through the hotel and their Waco-based vacation rental properties.”

Chip & Joanna Gaines Will Open New Hotel in November

Play

The Gaines’ 33-room Hotel 1928 is set to open on November 1, according to Travel Weekly. Located in downtown Waco, the hotel’s transformation will be featured on a six-episode series called “Fixer Upper: The Hotel” on the Gaines’ Magnolia cable network, per a press release from Warner Brothers Discovery.

“When you think about a 50,000 square foot hotel remodel, I mean this is the big leagues,” Chip said in a teaser trailer for the show. “This is what you dream about. I think Jo and I are out of our element to some extent but I think we’re up for the challenge.”

Travel Weekly reported that in addition to guest rooms and a 6,000-square-foot event space, Hotel 1928 will also have three restaurants — a rooftop venue called Bertie’s on the Roof, a Southern-inspired restaurant called The Brasserie at Hotel 1928, and Café at Hotel 1928 for all-day dining.

The first few days of November are already sold out at the hotel, but a few rooms are still open the second weekend of the month, with the price of a room with one king bed starting at $405 per night.