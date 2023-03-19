‘Fixer Upper’ Fan-Favorite House for Sale

“Fixer Upper” fans can own a home renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines, but it will come with a hefty price tag. The Gorman House, featured in season 1 of the HGTV series, has hit the market at $1.2 million, reported Realtor.com.

In the 2013 episode, owners Chuck Codd and Charmaine Hooper bought the house built in 1930 for approximately $25,000. After investing $100,000 in renovations, Chip informed the couple that the new value of their Waco, Texas home was $150,000.

Codd and Hooper renovated the detached carriage house in 2018, according to the home’s Realtor.com profile. With this new addition, the 3,284-square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

“The open floorplan includes a large kitchen island, a perfect gathering spot while guests or host displays their culinary skills, in addition to the charming banquette Joanna Gaines cleverly designed for dining,” according to the property overview on Realtor.com. “Two sitting areas provide ample space for relaxation, conversation or gathering for a movie night as well as a stunning wrap-around porch for outdoor enjoyment. The elegant staircase carries guests to the second floor offering four spacious bedrooms: two with private ensuite baths & two sharing a jack-and-jill bath and plentiful storage space.”

Viewers saw Joanna turn the third story into a playroom for Codd and Hooper’s daughter, Charlie. Now, it has been converted to feature “a sitting area, ensuite bath, queen bed, large closet, mini-split ac & spray foam insulation insuring a very comfortable night’s sleep,” the listing added.

The Gorman House has been a fan-favorite property since the episode aired. Showbiz Cheat Sheet ranked it among the top 10 best renovations on “Fixer Upper.

The house was previously listed for the same price in August 2021, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. According to Realtor.com, the price has at times dropped to $1.1 million.

The Gorman House Was Converted Into a Short Term Rental Property

The Gorman House is being marketed as the perfect short term rental property, according to its Realtor.com profile. It has been a thriving VRBO rental, costing on average $417 per night.

The house is just minutes from Baylor University and Magnolia Market. According to the listing, it can accommodate up to four families or 12 guests.

Other ‘Fixer Upper’ Properties Have Been Converted Into Rentals

The success of “Fixer Upper” has made Waco, Texas a tourist destination and generated interest in visiting the properties they have renovated on television. The Gorman House is among at least six other “Fixer Upper” properties that were converted into rentals, including the Chicken House, Barndominium, the Shotgun House, the Mid-Mod House, the Mailander House and the Harp House, USA Today reported in 2016.

At the time, the spokesperson for Magnolia Homes, Brock Murphy, told the outlet they did not take issue with the homes being converted into rental properties. However, he added that they would be “more strict” in future client contracts.

“We want to honor our national viewing audience,” Murphy told USA Today. “We want to do remodels for clients’ homes. That’s the true intent of our show, and we want to ensure that does not get lost in this new vacation rental trend.”

