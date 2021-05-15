Ant Anstead Gives an Update on His High-Profile Split

Ant Anstead is rebuilding his life months after splitting from Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack. Now, the single father is seeking out friends as he creates a home in Laguna Beach.

The car expert opened up to People about his New Year’s resolution to “make friends with people of substance.” He added, “Real people, people that are just down to earth. People that… just their heart is in the right place.”

He recently relocated to the Orange County community from Newport Beach, where the former couple married in December 2018 and Haack still lives.

“I spent six months really healing and recovering and working on myself,” the 41-year-old told the outlet, having previously completed a “Breakup Recovery” course. “I feel like I’ve really made Laguna my home, and I’ve got this overwhelming urge now to sort of make friends.”

Anstead is seeking other parents to befriend. He shares custody of son Hudson London with Haack and his two older children, Amelie and Archie, are based in England.

Though, not all of his efforts have been successful.

“I put something on my story the other day to say, ‘Hey look, Hudson and I, we have this little double act. We’d love to meet some more parents with equally aged kids,'” he told People. But, the DMs he received were a “minefield of interesting human behaviour.”

He has found a community in the Laguna Beach Parents Club. He documented their most recent get-together on Instagram, writing, “Hudzo and I spent the evening hanging out beer tasting and eating pizza with the dads of @lagunabeachparentsclub.”

Haack also shares children Taylor and Brayden with Flip or Flop costar and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Anstead Is House Hunting in Laguna Beach

Months after Anstead and Haack’s split, the car expert revealed to People that he is house hunting in Laguna Beach, California. Since their split, he lived in a three-bedroom rental.

“A home creates an anchor for the rest of your life,” the Wheeler Dealers host told the publication. “So while all these great things are going on, I’ve got the TV projects and a new book coming out, and Hudson and I are rolling around, having a great time, I still feel displaced. So I feel like if I can find a home, I can really start to rebuild from there.”

He provided another update on April 28, teasing on Instagram, “I may have some home news to share soon.”

The house he once shared with the HGTV star recently sold, Haack’s representative confirmed to People. The 4,802-square-foot home was listed in April 2021 for $6 million. The Christina on the Coast star plans to stay in Newport Beach and split some time with the second house she just bought in Tennessee.

Anstead Still Believes in Love

Despite being twice divorced, Anstead declared on Instagram that he still believes in love while celebrating his parents’ anniversary.

On April 25, he shared pictures of his parents’ wedding day. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy anniversary to two living legends! My parents…. 48 years today! Part of a parents job is to teach by showing. I still believe in marriage and life long love. I commend and Love you guys!”

He also responded with clapping emojis when a commenter agreed “My divorce won’t change my mind on marriage!”

READ NEXT: Joanna Gaines Reveals Phony Aspect of Fixer Upper