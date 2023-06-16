Christina Hall & Heather El Moussa Join Together for Family Photo

HGTV stars Christina Hall and Heather El Moussa have not always had a perfectly smooth co-parenting relationship when it comes to Heather’s role as stepmother to Christina’s two oldest children, 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden. In a pair of Tuesday, June 13 Instagram story posts, however, Christina and Heather were pictured together (along with their husbands, Josh Hall and Tarek El Moussa, respectively) as they celebrated Taylor’s sixth-grade graduation.

“Proud of our girl! 7th grade here we come!” Christina wrote in her story post, with Heather adding in her own post, “We are so proud of this girl Graduating 6th grade”.

Taylor El Moussa Praises Stepmother Heather El Moussa

Heather previously spoke with Today in November 2022 about developing her relationship with her stepchildren over time, and how it was “challenging” in the beginning to figure out how her relationship with Christina would work.

“I’m a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second,” Heather said, “No one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other has such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love, and it was a very public divorce… You’re coming into it, you fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex. For me, I did.”

Over time, Heather and Christina were able to warm up to each other, with Heather crediting that to her dedication to Taylor and Brayden showing through. “I think she realized how much I love the kids, and they are number one to me over anything,” Heather said, “So, any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us now.”

Everything seems to be amicable now between Tarek, Christina, and their spouses, with both married couples expanding their families. Christina has one younger son, Hudson, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, while Tarek and Heather welcomed a baby boy of their own, Tristan, in January 2023.

Ahead of Tristan’s arrival, Heather’s baby shower was filmed for the Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset”, where she appears as a main cast member. Taylor was invited as Heather’s plus one, and the 12-year-old asked to make a speech to the party, where she told her stepmother, “I’ve known you for four years now, and I just want to say you’re the best mom ever and I couldn’t have asked for anyone else. I’m so excited for the baby. My dad got lucky, you’re way out of his league!”

Heather El Moussa & Christina Hall’s Relationship Has Had Bumps in the Road

Heather and Christina are both looking out for Taylor and Brayden, however they may not have always seen eye to eye. In May 2022, the Daily Mail obtained photos that show Tarek pulling Heather away from Christina while on the sidelines of one of Brayden’s soccer games (following the news that he had to be rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy days prior). While rumors spread that the two couples were fighting at the game, Heather shut down any rumors a few days later with an Instagram post showing herself, Christina, Tarek, and Josh all supporting Taylor at another school event.

“Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth. Co- parenting and doing what’s right ❤️ it’s been a rough week for all of us. Tay’s open house tonight, she’s just the cutest 🥰” Heather captioned her post.

