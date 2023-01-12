HGTV’s Christina Hall Reveals Plans to Retire

Christina Hall is busier than ever, with her new series “Christina in the Country” about to premiere, but her jam-packed life has the designer and longtime HGTV personality thinking seriously about retirement. In a new interview, the mom of three revealed that she and her new husband, Josh Hall, have plans to slow down and retire in Tennessee, where her new show is filmed. Here’s what you need to know:

Christina Hall Plans to Retire in Tennessee: ‘Ultimate Plan’

Christina rose to fame on HGTV’s hit show “Flip or Flop,” which she co-hosted with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. After a tumultuous few years professionally and personally, Hall — who grew up in southern California — bought a farmhouse near Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021 to have a place to relax and rejuvenate. In a trailer for her new show, “Christina in the Country,” she says the countryside feels like “heaven.”

Christina regularly takes her three children there for long weekends and holidays; she shares 12-year-old daughter Taylor and seven-year-old son Brayden with El Moussa, and three-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, TV personality Ant Anstead. She regularly posts her favorite moments in the country on Instagram, including cuddles with a fluffy pet chicken.

Married since early 2022 to former police officer and real estate broker Josh Hall, the pair couple loves their life in the country so much that she told People magazine they plan to retire there.

“It’s definitely where we’ll retire,” she said in an interview published on January 11, 2023. “This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that’s the ultimate plan.”

Right now, Christina said, they spend most of their time at their primary home in Newport Beach, California, and make time for getaways and to film design projects in Tennessee whenever they can.

She told People, “I would love to do the opposite: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to.”

Christina Hall is Excited to Share ‘Joyful Vibes’ of New Series

Play

EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK | Christina in the Country | HGTV Check out this sneak peek as Christina expands her design business in Tennessee and takes on Josh's sister and her husband as first clients. Christina redesigns their living areas and explores what country life has to offer and the Nashville nightlife. Find more great content from HGTV: Stream full episodes and more: watch.hgtv.com/ Get ideas… 2023-01-10T22:00:09Z

Christina and her crew have been excitedly filming her new series for HGTV, “Christina in the Country,” premiering on January 12, 2023. She and Josh launched a production company in the spring of 2022, Unbroken Productions. They now produce the new series as well as her other HGTV show, “Christina on the Coast,” which premiered its fourth season in December.

In an Instagram post hours before the “Christina in the Country” premiere, she wrote, “Since the moment I arrived in Tennessee it felt like home. And it’s the only place I’ve visited that truly felt that way. Josh and I put our blood sweat and literal tears into producing this show and we were adamant in certain moments being brought to life.”

She continued, “Starting from scratch on a new show in a different state wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. I am super proud of this series and hope you can feel the joyful vibes come out of the screen.”

While making the series, Christina has frequently shared glimpses of life in the country, including her favorite fluffy pet, a chicken she named Hennifer. In November, she shared a video tour of their farmhouse.

In a January 11 post, she wrote that her favorite recent Tennessee memories include “Rzr rides, live music, enjoying nature, s’mores, building chicken coups and wrapping 6 incredible designs.”

The six-episode, first season of “Christina in the Country” premieres on January 12 at 8 pm Eastern and is also available via Discovery+.