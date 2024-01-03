Dave Marrs Tries Out New Hairstyle

HGTV star Dave Marrs is known for his baseball caps and short hair but in a new behind-the-scenes clip from the “Fixer to Fabulous” set, he took a new hairdo out for a spin.

Dave’s wife and “Fixer to Fabulous” co-host Jenny Marrs shared the clip in a January 2 Instagram post, promoting a new episode of their show that was airing later in the day. “A little BTS fun — Daryl [the couple’s client] had a (per Dave Marrs: ‘epic’) mullet in their prom photo from high school. After seeing the photo during the walk-through, Dave couldn’t help himself. He immediately ordered a mullet and pranked me during construction. I didn’t recognize the guy installing cabinets at the house. (Dave Marrs’ love language is pranks 😆),” Jenny wrote in the caption of her video, which featured Dave trying on a blond mullet wig.

“I only wish I had amazing hair like that!” Dave commented on his wife’s post. During the video, Jenny and the couple’s 4-year-old son Luke also take turns trying on the mullet wig.

Fans React to Dave Marrs’ Latest Look

“The mullet wig ended up being a big hit and we spent way too much time on slo-mo videos 😆 👏. And, I can’t wait for you all to see this renovation – it’s even better than the mullet wig- I promise! ☺️,” Jenny added in her post’s caption.

Fans and friends of the Marrs’ alike took to Jenny’s comment section to have a laugh and share their thoughts on Dave (and Jenny and Luke) trying out the mullet.

“Hahahaha,” Keith Bynum from “Bargain Block” commented, with Jenny replying, “you know @dave.marrs can’t resist a prank prop 😂 😂 😂.”

“Of course….Luke is the only one who can pull that look off. 😂” one fan wrote.

“🤭 🤭 🥰 🥰 😂 😂 I know some days might be grueling but you guys pull the fun out of it all!” another fan added.

“Hilarious!!! Oh goodness the stories your kids will tell to their kids about grandma and grandpa!!!! Love!!!!” a third fan added.

Dave Marrs is Not the 1st HGTV Host to Try Out a Mullet

One user commented on Jenny’s post, “Ben Napier did the mullet first ! But this is a nice HGTV tradition !”

This fan was right, as “Home Town” star Ben Napier shared a video to his Instagram in December 2022 where he is seen sporting a less voluminous mullet than Dave’s. “When Ray Ray speaks, folks better listen,” Ben captioned his post. While he wore the wig, Ben pretended he was a character named Ray Ray, a gutter expert.

Behind the camera, Ben’s wife and “Home Town” co-host Erin Napier asked him for his gutter advice, and Ben answered as Ray Ray, telling his wife and fans watching along, “Listen, if it was me. I’d go six inches on your gutters up here, but right here where you got this valley coming down, I’d go full seven inch. And around on the back, I wouldn’t do the solid copper, it’s just a waste of money. Ain’t nobody going to see it.”

