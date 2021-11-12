David Bromstad’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

David Bromstad is the host of HGTV’s long-running series, “My Lottery Dream Home.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 48-year-old is worth $2 million. Though, MD Daily Record would put that figure around $3 million.

While he has made a name for himself on television, the star has also built wealth through real estate, brand collaborations and design.

He spoke about his career with The List in August 2021, saying, “Everything I’ve done since I was in high school, through college and then working for Disney and Universal and then doing the kids’ rooms … Everything I’ve done through my life just seemed to fit perfectly. I’m obsessed with [interior design]. It’s the passion I never knew I was going to have.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Bromstad Has Been a Mainstay of HGTV for 15 Years

For 15 years, Bromstad has been a mainstay of HGTV. In 2006, he competed in and won the first season of “HGTV Design Star,” later returning as a mentor and host. After his win, he went on to host the interior design series, “Color Splash.”

One World Information reports the star earns $500,000 a year from his current series, “My Lottery Dream Home.” It reports he also earns $30,000 from other television appearances.

His other HGTV credits include “Beach Flip,” “Design at Your Door,” “Rock the Block” and “Brother vs. Brother.”

2. Bromstad Owns a House in Orland, Florida

In the HGTV special, “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream Home,” Bromstad searched for a house in Orlando, Florida with the help of his friend Greg Stotthunt.

He was successful, buying a “beautiful five-bedroom, four-bathroom Tudor listed at $950,000,” according to Realtor.com.

Bromstad exceeded his initial budget by $50,000, citing the backyard as having won him over.

Explaining why Orlando was the perfect fit, he told the outlet, “​​All my friends were in Orlando. My parents were an hour north, in The Villages, so I needed to be back here, and it was a perfect fit. The real estate prices are not atrocious like in Miami.”

3. Bromstad Has Collaborated With Luggage, Decor and Shoe Brands

In 2015, he partnered with the luggage company Kipling for “a spot-on vintage-inspired collection of travel pieces,” according to Style Caster. Prices on the items ranged from $59 to $429.

“I was sitting waiting for my luggage—of course it was black—and the stress of [locating it] was too much. I sent an email to my agent right then and said let’s contact Kipling,” Bromstad told the publication. “They’re all about color and pattern and fabulousness.”

Bromstad has also worked with Sobel Westex Home, Naturalizer and Grandin Road.

4. Bromstad Started His Art Career With Disney

Bromstad attended Ringling School of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida before going on to work in art and design at Walt Disney World, according to his professional website.

That love of design did not end there, often creating artwork for his clients on “Color Splash.”

Today the star creates murals and fine arts under his BROMSTAD brand. He currently has wallpaper murals available through Murals Your Way. He previously sold artwork through Penny Lane.

5. Bromstad Offers Design Services

Bromstad is available off-air for design services, as he has documented on his website. He offers consultation and interior design, which includes a 3-D rendering.

“David’s designs have been described as being on the cutting edge of commercial and residential trends with a keen and sophisticated eye on color and style,” according to his “About” page. “He now brings that wealth of experience into your home or business through his Miami design firm, David Bromstad Designs, which provides services throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.”

The star also offers custom furniture design through the David Bromstad Studio.

Season 11 of “My Lottery Dream Home” premieres on HGTV tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

