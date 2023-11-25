David Bromstad Announces New Show on HGTV

HGTV star David Bromstad surprised fans with the news of a new show. Bromstad revealed in a midday Instagram post that his new show, “Hot Mess Renos”, was set to premiere later that night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV.

“New series alert my loves!!! Hot Mess Renos” @ 9/8c on HGTV. From buying derelict houses sight unseen, to fires, floods, stolen cars and slithering surprise visitors, I put on my hard hat for some of the most horrific close-call renovations in HGTV history!” Bromstad wrote in the caption.

See the teaser for Bromstad’s new series below.

David Bromstad Reacts to ‘Hot Mess’ HGTV Renovations

The teaser for “Hot Mess Renos” sees Bromstad reacting to clips of other HGTV hosts taking on some of the scariest renovations from their shows. “I’m not here to judge. Okay, maybe a little,” Bromstad says at one point.

The other HGTV hosts featured in the “Hot Mess Renos” teaser include Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa from “Flip or Flop”, Dave and Jenny Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous”, Page Turner from “Fix My Flip”, and Mina Starsiak Hawk from “Good Bones”. The hosts were seen battling with roaches, bees, and a collapsing roof, among other difficulties.

Fans were excited to see more of Bromstad on their screens, and let him know in his post’s comment section.

“Yes! David your on it, than my eyes are on the TV!” one fan wrote.

“Oh yes, anything with david is a good thing lol” another user commented.

Fans on Reddit questioned if Bromstad’s reaction show was set to air as a series with multiple episodes or just as a one-off special. “So he does snarky comments over clips from other shows?” one user commented, with another writing, “Looks like a one-time clip show. I see footage from the Marr’s disaster column at their Inn.”

According to the HGTV schedule, “Hot Mess Renos” may be a one-off special, however it appears Bromstad will be back for similar reaction specials over the next couple of weeks.

On Friday, December 1 Bromstad is set to appear in a “Sexiest Splash Pads” special, while a week later on December 8 he is booked for a “Backyards Gone Wild” special. Two more specials follow on the schedule, with “Filthiest Flips” on December 15 and “Homes That Make You Go WOW” on December 22.

David Bromstad Got His Start on ‘HGTV Design Star’

Bromstad has been with HGTV for nearly two decades. The designer and “My Lottery Dream Home” host first appeared as a contestant on “HGTV Design Star” in 2006, going on to win the first season. Winning “Design Star” got Bromstad his first show with the network, “Color Splash”.

“Color Splash” ran for eight seasons between 2007 and 2012. While Bromstad made appearances on the network in the interim, he landed his next show, “My Lottery Dream Home”, in 2015. After 14 seasons “My Lottery Dream Home” is still airing new episodes on HGTV in 2023. His show even landed a spin-off, “My Lottery Dream Home International”, which is hosted by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

