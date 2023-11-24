Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt On Set for ‘Top Secret’ New Show

HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are in the middle of filming the fifth season of “100 Day Dream Home”, but that’s not all they’re working on. The couple revealed in a shared November 21 Instagram post that they were on set for a new show on the network.

“Top secret project with my partner in crime. 🤐 💪🏼 💯 #HGTV #NewShow #ComingSoon 🤔” Brian captioned the post. The photo shows the Kleinschmidts filming an interview for their upcoming series. Though not many more details were given, the couple tagged HGTV, Pie Town Productions (the company behind hit shows including “House Hunters” and “Flip or Flop”), the city of St. Petersburg, Florida, and makeup and hair stylist Yara Cardenas.

The couple’s post was also set to the “Mission Impossible” theme music, adding to the top-secret feel.

Fans Have Questions About the Kleinschmidts’ New Series

Fans were excited about the new project but were looking for more details in the couple’s comment section.

“I hope it’s a new show based in Savannah. You mentioned you bought a getaway there. 🤞 If it isn’t, can you pitch that to HGTV ? 😁” one fan commented, to which Brian replied “Perhaps… 🤔.”

Another fan suggested this location too, writing, “Are you in Savannah?” with Brian replying, “🔜.”

One HGTV executive, Loren Ruch, commented on the Kleinschmidts’ post as well, writing, “You all stars you!!! 🙌 🙌,” with Brian replying, “🌟.”

Other fans simply celebrated the new show news, with users writing, “Best news ever! Can’t wait to see you guys on our tv screen soon!!! Watching you guys build homes in P.C makes me miss home!” and “I look forward to it. I love your guy’s personality and designs.”

The Kleinschmidts confirmed in the comment section that while they are working on this new show, they do not yet have a premiere date confirmed for the fifth season of “100 Day Dream Home”. Season four premiered in May 2023, so it is likely that fans may have to wait until a little while longer before they know when the new season will return.

Mika shared more on-set photos in her own November 2023 post. Not only did Mika include photos from her and Brian’s new show, but it also included looks at the “100 Day Dream Home” filming and a visit to Treasure Island, Florida as the Kleinschmidts stopped by the set of “Rock the Block” season five.

“Truly blessed to do what I love with the one I love. 3 HGTV shows in one week means it’s time to do laundry 😂 😂 ❤️ 🥰 💯,” Mika captioned her post.

Brian & Mika Announced ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Season 5 With a Pumpkin Carving Contest

HGTV stars have found fun ways to share their series renewals in the past. “Unsellable Houses” stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis shared their fifth season renewal in a video as if they were reading it in newspaper headlines, while “Down Home Fab” stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer were surprised with the news of their second season in a clip that was later shared on Instagram.

Brian and Mika decided to stage a pumpkin carving contest when they announced their fifth season in an October 25 post. The competitive couple pretended to carve their pumpkins with regular tools when Mika pulled out a pair of hedge clippers. Brian said “Two can play this game,” and then revealed an electric hedge trimmer.

At the end of their contest, Brian showed off his pumpkin, which read “100 Day Dream Home” and then Mika shared hers, which read “Season 5.”

