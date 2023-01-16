VIDEO: Drew & Jonathan Scott Sing a Duet on ‘The Tonight Show’

HGTV hosts and “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have never shied away from a chance to perform. After appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week to promote their newest season of “Brother vs. Brother”, host Fallon had Drew and Jonathan come back the following evening to help with his “Audience Suggestion Box” segment.

During “Audience Suggestion Box”, Fallon answered different audience requests for bits or segments he should add to the show, and made the increasingly absurd-sounding suggestions into a reality. First, he played the “Yellowstone” theme song on kazoos, showed off his “self-driving chair”, and did a short interview with virtual reality goggles on. Then, he picked up a suggestion that read, “I saw the Property Brothers were on the show last night, can you have the Property Brothers sing the Righteous Brothers?”

Fallon happily obliged, and shared a black and white video of Drew and Jonathan crooning “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” by the Righteous Brothers.

The Property Brothers Sing ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin”

“The Tonight Show” shared a clip of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s performance to their Instagram page, and fans were shocked to see the brothers showing off their vocal chops, flooding the post with positive comments.

“Is there ANYTHING they CAN’T do? They’re awesome!!” one fan wrote.

“Y’all are very talented. Now come decorate my house!!” another fan wrote.

“That was so unexpectedly fantastic!!! Jonathan and Drew are just so multi-talented and I am here for it!” one fan wrote on the original YouTube clip of the song.

“These guys!!! I was truly suprised at how beautifully they sang this song together. There’s nothing not to love about these two ♥️ ❤️” another fan wrote on YouTube.

Although many were surprised to see the brothers sing together, this is not Drew and Jonathan’s first venture into music. Wide Open Country reported on the Property Brothers’ country music “side project” in 2021. In addition to their own singles (under their stage name “The Scott Brothers”) “Hold On” and “Let the Night Shine In”, the two released a country-fied cover of Flo Rida’s “My House”.

Ahead of his wedding to Linda Phan in 2018, Drew Scott also wrote and performed a song for his bride, called “You Chose Me”. The video for “You Chose Me” shows Phan hearing the song for the first time the morning of her wedding, and being brought to tears, as well as footage from their actual wedding video, including their first look, Linda walking down the aisle, and their first kiss as husband and wife.

Drew Scott is a Triple Threat

Not only can Drew Scott sing, as some fans are now learning with his Righteous Brothers cover with Jonathan, but he is also a seasoned actor and dancer.

Drew and Jonathan Scott both had a penchant for performing from a young age, becoming apprentice clowns and performing at birthday parties. As they grew up, Drew wanted to act, and even landed a small role in the hit show “Smallville”. Although most of his work since has been reality and home improvement television, Drew never let his inner performer fully go away.

In 2017, Drew was announced as one of the cast members on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars”, where he was partnered with Emma Slater. The two made it all the way to the finale, earning fourth place in the competition. Jonathan made a cameo in the couple’s week four jive to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”.

