Drew Scott Shares ‘Adorable’ Family Photos Featuring Son Parker

HGTV star Drew Scott took to Instagram on April 22 to celebrate his wife Linda Phan’s 38th birthday, and his post included a solo shot of Linda as well as a few family selfies including the couple’s infant son Parker, who turns 1 on May 4.

“Linda is the most beautiful soul I’ve ever encountered. Every day she’s in my life makes me a better person. Happy bday Lindy❤️,” Drew’s caption read.

See Drew’s post below.

Fans Confused Why Drew Scott Won’t Post Parker’s Face

Fans and friends of the couple were happy to hop in the comment section and wish Linda a happy birthday, however many users spoke out about the fact that Drew and Linda keep baby Parker’s face out of all of the photos they post of him on the internet.

“I never understood why they hide the kids face. If you want discretion, then don’t go out in photos, and that’s it,” one user wrote.

“Why bother doing the pic of his face is blocked! Security reasons than don’t post at all! Silly photos” another comment read, with this one sparking many users to come to Drew and Linda’s defense in the replies, with responses reading, “maybe they don’t want their babies face plastered all over for haters to make trash comments 🤷‍♀️ not your kid, mind your own business !!!” and “the best way for to stop being sooo offended is to just unfollow… problem solved…”

Although Drew has not directly spoken about his and Linda’s choice to hide their son’s face, he is one of many celebrities to hide their children from their social media, with some angling their babies away from the camera and others adding an emoji over their child’s face to conceal their identity.

Drew has spoken about the love he feels when he sees his son’s face in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August 2022, saying, “It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

Drew shared a second video post on April 23, taken on Linda’s birthday (which happens to be Earth Day), which features the family of three at a beach cleanup, and while he received scores of comments about hiding his son’s face just as he did on the previous post, Drew also received many positive comments about his family’s day spent giving back to the Earth.

“You 3 are just adorable”, one fan wrote.

“Awesome picture[s of] Linda Parker and Drew cool very nice,” another fan added.

“😍Soon Linda will no longer carry this baby, it’s getting heavy and beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” a third user added.

Drew Scott Returns With ‘Celebrity IOU’ on May 15

Drew returns to HGTV screens on Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern alongside his real-life twin and “Property Brothers” co-host Jonathan Scott for eight star-studded new episodes of “Celebrity IOU”. This show sees the celebrities enlist the help of the Property Brothers to renovate spaces for special people in their life, including employees, family members, and people from their past. The new episodes will feature celebrities Heidi Klum, Kristen Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Jay Leno, Derek and Julianne Hough, Taraji P. Henson, and Emma Roberts.

