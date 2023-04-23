Sarah Baeumler Divides Fans With Earth Day Message

HGTV star Sarah Baeumler has sparked both support and backlash from fans with her April 22 Instagram post, which she shared to honor Earth Day. Her post featured photos of herself, her husband and “Renovation Island” co-star Bryan Baeumler, and their children in all different parts of the world.

Sarah shared a message of hope in her post’s caption, writing, “Bryan and I have always believed that global travel is an essential part of our lives, allowing us to explore different cultures, experience new places, and connect with people from around the world. As I sit here on Earth Day, looking through our travel photos, I am flooded with emotion by the natural beauty and wonder that we have experienced. I am inspired by communities around the world that come together to demonstrate their commitment to protecting our planet and preserving its natural resources for future generations. I hope that today, and every day, through education, advocacy, and activism, we can continue to inspire one another to take action to reduce our environmental impact and promote a more sustainable future.”

Fans Call Out Sarah Baeumler’s Carbon Footprint

Fans were split on Sarah’s latest Earth Day post, as many appreciated her message of working towards sustainability while others pointed out the emissions that come with years of air travel.

“You shouldn’t post on this day. Just saying people will point out what you aren’t doing to help. I have never contributed to ‘earth day’ no such thing because we all contribute to earths demise one way or another!” one user warned Sarah.

“Experiencing other cultures is amazing, however, air travel creates a large carbon footprint,” another fan commented.

“Money helps. No planes should be allowed to fly on Earth Day if y’all really mean your green 💩.” a third fan commented.

“There are so many ways to learn about different cultures and the work they are doing to save our planet… traveling to ogle them to feel better about the real harm you are doing to the planet is not one of them,” another commenter added.

Sarah’s husband Bryan has his pilot’s license and has taken his family to the skies in his four-seater plane, which he has lovingly named “Cindy”. Sarah shared a photo of the couple’s son Lincoln in the passenger seat of the plane in an April 17 post.

Sarah’s post was not without it’s supporters, either, with comments including, “Living your best life!” and “Sarah, You and Bryan are making so many awesome memories with your children. ❤️” abundant in her comment section.

Sarah Baeumler’s Canadian Screen Awards Look Sparks Conversation

Sarah Baeumler’s Earth Day post isn’t the only thing that has the HGTV star turning heads this month, as she attended the 11th Canadian Screen Awards, which aired on April 16 in Canada. Sarah and Bryan were nominated for the television award for Best Host of a lifestyle program but lost out to their fellow Canadian HGTV stars, “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott. Despite the pair’s nomination, many fans were left focusing on Sarah’s dress that night.

Sarah walked the red carpet in a sheer black dress with polka dots on top and a flowing tulle skirt on the bottom, with her undergarments visible through the dress. Heavy shared a photo of Sarah’s award show look and received enthusiastic comments of differing opinions on the look.

“She looks BEAUTIFUL! Amazing dress for an Amazing figure ❤️❤️ We cannot ALL wear a dress like this one🤔🤔 BUT, When you can you should!!! (And Sarah you definitely CAN👍🏼)” one fan commented, with another adding, “She looks stunning ❤️”.

“That’s got to be the ugliest outfit ever 😩 😫 don’t wear that mess Again” another fan who disagreed with Sarah’s fashion choice wrote, with another commenting, “I’m sure you have enough money that you didn’t have to wear your underwear to a formal occasion….Always think to yourself, ‘is this something that Jackie Kennedy would wear?’ …she was the epitome of elegance…. Hmmmm…wonder what your mother thinks??”

One user didn’t understand the need to debate Sarah’s look after she already wore it, writing, “I’m sure all these opinions don’t matter to her.”

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs Tries to Stay ‘Grounded’ Despite Television Fame