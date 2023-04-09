Drew Scott Shares ‘Beautiful’ Photo of 1-Year-Old Son Parker

HGTV star and Property Brother Drew Scott is celebrating the Easter holiday with family. The reality star shared an April 8 photo to Instagram of his 1-year-old son Parker playing with his mother Joanne outside on the lawn.

“I’ve been replaced as mom’s favorite for play time 🤣 ❤️,” Drew captioned the photo of his mother and son sitting down and playing with a set of multicolored rings.

Parker is soon to turn 2, as Drew and his wife Linda Phan welcomed him on May 4, 2022, with Drew posting his first photo of baby Parker’s hand on Instagram in early June. After 44 hours of labor, Linda underwent an epidural and c-section before having baby Parker on her and Drew’s fourth wedding anniversary.

“He’s stealing the show. It’s no longer about you and me on our anniversary,” Drew said when discussing Parker’s arrival on his and Linda’s podcast, “At Home”, with Linda adding, “He made it just in time to celebrate with us.”

Fans Love Drew Scott’s Latest Photo of Parker

Fans were quick to jump into Drew’s comment section to remark on the “Precious ❤️” moment between Joanne and Parker, with all sorts of sweet messages popping up.

“So beautiful photo 😍 of Parker ❤️ With his grandmother 😍” one user wrote.

“Yeah, but if you had to lose, I can’t think of a nicer person to concede to,” another fan commented in response to Drew’s original caption.

“Mama Scott is aging so dang gracefully. That little one will keep her young for a long time. God bless grandchildren and glammas. 💕 ✨” another said.

“I feel you. My mom keeps saying her grandkids are the best thing that’s ever happened to her. Like I’m right here mom!!” a fourth user added.

Drew & Jonathan Scott Tricked Fans With a Fake New Show For April Fool’s Day

Drew and his twin brother Jonathan Scott recently had fans buzzing about a new HGTV show, however, fans were left upset as the announcement ended up being a prank, posted for April Fool’s Day. The fake show the brothers posted about was called “Big Brothers” and, in a spoof of the real reality show “Big Brother”, would have seen seven of HGTV’s fan-favorite designers (including the two Property Brothers, Ben and Erin Napier from “Home Town”, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent from “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project”, and Jasmine Roth from “Help! I Wrecked My House”) living in a home together while they worked on renovations.

Fans had strong opinions about the fake show, with many also catching on to the stars’ trick.

“Shut the front door!!!! Omg I’m so excited for this!!!” commented one fan who didn’t realize “Big Brothers” was just an April Fool’s prank.

“If today wasn’t April Fool’s I’d be really excited about this,” another fan wrote.

“Wait…I would have done this version instead! 😉 😉 😅 😅”, commented actual “Big Brother” season 24 contestant Brittany Hoopes, with her castmate Jasmine Monroe adding, “OMG!! And I’m obsessed cause Big Brother + HGTV are my faves 😭”

