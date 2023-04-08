Erin Napier Shows Off Daughter’s ‘Precious’ Drawing

Artistic talent runs in the family for HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier. Friday, April 7, Erin shared an Instagram post featuring a drawing made by their daughter, Helen (5), during church on a deconstructed collection envelope.

“Helen took notes during the Maundy Thursday / Good Friday service. That’s not the sun, it’s the moon because it became dark. That’s Helen and Mary together down at the bottom. I have been thinking about this little drawing all day. Our babies are understanding more than we realize,” Erin captioned the post with Helen’s pencil drawing, which has the word “Galgatha” written on it in reference to the name given to the site of Jesus’s crucifixion in the Bible, Golgotha.

Fans React to Helen Napier’s Drawing

Many fans took to Erin’s comment section to comment on Helen’s drawing, and share memories of passing time in church from their own childhoods.

“Oh so precious! Wow,” one user wrote.

“Notes on an offering envelope… if that’s not my childhood wrapped up in a moment I’m not sure what Is!” another user commented.

“I have to admit that I’m smiling at the old ‘offering envelope turned into art pad’ thing. Been there, done that,” a third user added.

“This is so precious. I wish I would have kept all my kids’ drawings and turned them into a booklet. I wish your family a Happy Easter 🐰! Best to Ben on his recovery. Many blessings!” a fourth fan added.

Ben is currently recovering after a shoulder surgery. According to a March 30 post by his wife, Ben had his Verified rotator cuff repaired, a bone spur shaved off, and cartilage trimmed, and was pictured laying on their couch with a sling on over his shoulder and left arm, while surrounded by his daughters’ stuffed animals. In the post, Erin held up handpicked flowers and a card made by Helen that included plenty of hearts for her dad while he recovers.

Ben shared a peek into his recovery process as well, noting that doctors said he would have to wear his sling and exercise his shoulder for weeks to come, but that he is in good hands at home with Erin, Helen, and their other daughter, Mae (who turns 2 in May). In a video shared to his own Instagram, Ben showed off four colorful bandaids Helen picked out to put on his healing shoulder.

Erin Napier Shares Her Daughter’s Photography

Drawing isn’t the only creative outlet that Helen is learning from her mother, as Erin shared a March 25 Instagram post featuring Polaroids taken by Helen while on their family trip to California.

The Polaroids depict images of the Pacific Ocean, as well as a restaurant (taken from inside a car with raindrops on the window), and a shot from on set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where Helen’s parents appeared to talk about the upcoming second season of “Home Town Takeover” which premieres Sunday, April 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern on HGTV and discovery+.

