Drew Scott & Erin Napier Are Teaming Up

Drew Scott and Erin Napier teamed up for a star-studded April Fools’ Day prank, announcing a “new” series for the summer in a joint Instagram post.

“BREAKING NEWS!” the HGTV stars captioned a fake promo on April 1, 2023. “Some of our favorite #HGTV friends are moving in and renovating with us in our new show Big Brothers premiering this summer. We got a big house and even bigger personalities so you can be sure to expect the unexpected 😉”

In the vein of CBS’s “Big Brother,” the fake series would see Drew and Jonathan Scott, Ben and Erin Napier, Jasmine Roth, Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus have their every move documented while living in a big house together.

“They live together while they renovate together,” the logline teased. “1 House. 7 Designers. 28 Cameras.”

HGTV commented, “This is going to be EPIC!” and shared the post on their Instagram account.

The stars of “Big Brothers” also joined in the fun, sharing the posts to their Instagram Stories. As Roth wrote, “So excited for this!”

Drew and Erin eventually fessed up, updating the caption to read “APRIL FOOLS!”

After the truth was revealed, HGTV shared a poll in their Instagram Story. Eighty-seven percent of their participating followers agreed “I’d watch,” while the other 13% chose “Too much talent for one show!”

HGTV Fans Had a Mix of Skepticism & Excitement

Fans of the “Property Brothers” and “Home Town” hosts had mixed reactions, with some realizing it was a joke while others shared their excitement for the new show.

“You all do beautiful work on your own,” one commenter wrote. “I can’t wait to see what you can do together!!

Others were fairly sure “Big Brothers” was not going to come to fruition, but shared their hope it was actually real.

“I got so excited until I remembered it’s April 1st – pretty sure I got fooled – still hoping I’m wrong bc a mashup of my fave shows would be amazing!!!!!” one fan wrote.

Another follower added, “This sounds interesting but since you announced it today, I have to take it with a grain of salt. But I do hope that it is real.”

Fellow HGTV star Brian Kleinschmidt was a fan of Drew and Erin’s joke. He commented, “You win April Fools Day!”

Jonathan Scott Announced a Fake New Series for April Fools’ Day 2022

The Scott twins have a history of pranks, with Jonathan announcing a fake renovation series co-starring his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel for April Fools’ Day in 2022.

A pun based on Deschanel’s hit movie, “500 Days of Summer,” the couple unveiled on Instagram a new HGTV series to be called “500 Days of Reno.”

“Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel are ready for reno!” according to the fake series description. “The couple are buying a dilapidated apartment building and will make it over one unit at a time during their 500 Days of Reno.”

Jonathan eventually came clean, updating his post’s caption to read, “OKAY IT WAS AN APRIL FOOLS 😂 we had to do it…but now I kinda DO want to get a building with Zooey. We’re a great pair.”

