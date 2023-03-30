HGTV Announces ‘Fix My Flip’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time

“Fix My Flip” fans can rejoice! Page Turner returns to help more “overwhelmed” house flippers get back on track when the HGTV series returns for its second season on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, the network announced in a press release. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

Turner posted a video on Instagram celebrating the upcoming premiere. “I’m really excited so I’m going to try to be calm, I probably won’t be,” the 49-year-old said in a video on March 29, 2023. She went on to thank HGTV, her production company Big Table Media, her co-creator Freddie Bell, the show’s crew, her manager and of course, her fans. Turner said in the clip, “It’s because of you guys tuning in so thank you so much for all of your support and prayers and you know, just tuning in every Thursday.”

The series follows Turner, who has more than 100 flips to her name, “as she meets with struggling flippers to assess their dire mid-reno properties,” according to the series description. “In each episode, she will bring in her expert builder, Mitch Glew, her sweat equity, and often her own money, to get things back on track. Empowered with decades of real estate experience and an impressive track record, Page will fix everything from blown budgets and mismanaged schedules to uninspired upgrades and lackluster design so that everyone can make big profit.”

“Fix My Flip” first premiered in March 2022 and garnered more than 12.4 million total viewers during its freshman outing, HGTV reported in a press release. The network announced in a press release it had renewed the series for an eight-episode second season in July 2022.

“High stakes and big risks come with the territory for house flippers and Page understands exactly how to help them succeed,” HGTV Executive Betsy Ayala previously said in a press release. “That’s why the first season of ‘Fix My Flip’ resonated so strongly. It’s easy to empathize with people who have tried everything and feel their relief to see Page arrive with a plan and a financial offer to help them succeed.”

The season will kick off in Lake Arrowhead, California. In the premiere, Tuner will step in to help a mother and daughter team who failed to make a profit on their first flip, HGTV revealed in a press release.

“With only about six weeks to finish the project before winter keeps buyers away, the duo needs help fast,” according to the episode description. “After a tour, Page knows the flip is headed for trouble. To max out the small home’s layout, Page suggests undoing several completed improvements, such as removing a newly built wall in the kitchen and relocating the home’s new heating system. Once her vision for the cottage comes to life, the home will have the character and flow that are sure to attract buyers.”

Page Turner Reminds Fans ‘It’s Never Too Late’ to Chase Their Dreams

Turner has a message for her fans: do not give up on your dreams.

“Let me just say this as quickly as I can. You guys, get up. Do the work. It’s never too late to start catching your dreams,” she said in her Instagram video. “Freddie and I co-created this show, pitched it and then partnered with the amazing Big Table Media in 2020 and now here we are releasing the premiere date, May 4, of ‘Fix My Flip’ season 2.”

She continued saying in the clip, “It’s never too late. I didn’t start catching my dreams in the TV and production arena until the pandemic. So Imma let that sit there with that type of testimony, okay.”

Turner made her HGTV debut in 2018, starring in “Flip or Flop Nashville.” She has since gone on to appear in “Home Town Kickstart” and will serve as an expert guest in the upcoming season of “Home Town Takeover.”

Page Turner & Mitch Glew Teamed up for ‘Rock the Block’ Season 4

Turner and her “Fix My Flip” contractor Mitch Glew teamed up for season 4 of “Rock the Block.” They are one of four teams facing off in HGTV’s hit competition series, each trying to add the most value to one of four identical homes in Berthoud, Colorado.

“The teams will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate four identical 5,000-square-foot properties—each valued at $1.9 million before the renovations begin—and transform them into luxurious homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design style,” HGTV explained in a press release.

Their fellow competitors are Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of “Renovation Island;” Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle of “Luxe for Less” and Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer.” Ty Pennington returned as host.

Turner has previously served as a judge during season 3 of “Rock the Block.” A new winner will be announced in the finale on April 10, 2023.

