HGTV’s Drew Scott Admits Wife’s Pregnancy Was Totally Unexpected

With a new baby on the way, HGTV star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan know that shifting from one child to two will be full of surprises. But it turns out the pregnancy itself was a surprise, too.

The “Property Brothers” star and Phan, who have been married since 2018, per People, are already parents to son Parker, who will turn two in May. In an interview with Page Six released on April 25, 2024, Scott revealed that he and Phan weren’t expecting to be expecting right now.

“We were told we wouldn’t be able to have kids without IVF without help,” he told the outlet. “And then all of a sudden, when you’re told one thing — surprise!”

Drew Scott & Linda Phan Think They Know Which Gender Their New Baby Will Be

After being surprised by the pregnancy, Scott and Phan have decided to also be surprised by whether their newborn is a boy or a girl. But Scott told Page Six that they have a hunch they’re having a girl.

“We all think girl, we just we have no reason for it,” he said. “But we’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re carrying a bit different than you did the first time so okay, baby girl!’ But we just want a healthy baby.”

Scott, who grew up with twin Jonathan and their older brother J.D., told HGTV he’s thrilled that Parker will have a little brother or sister.

“I know how amazing it was for me as a kid to have siblings, and I’m so excited to see Parker as a big brother,” he said.

But Scott knows the downside to having two little ones on top of his packed schedule will likely be exhaustion. Their newborn and Parker — who was born on May 4, 2022 — will be “exactly” two years apart, he recently told “Entertainment Tonight.” And even before having another newborn in their Los Angeles home, he said they’re already exhausted.

“Do you see the bags under my eyes?” Scott joked to ET. “Preparing for the baby coming, I’m so tired. And I can only imagine Linda how tired she is. But no, it’s amazing.”

Drew Scott Says Becoming a Dad Later in Life Has Worked Out Well For Him

Scott, who will turn 46 on April 28, entered parenthood later than many, but he has said it was worth the wait. For one thing, he said in an interview on his and Jonathan’s website, he thinks he and Phan were better equipped to be good parents because they waited.

“I think it can actually be a good thing to spend a lot of years truly connecting with and getting to know your partner, and that makes us stronger parents,” he said. “I also feel I have more patience now that I’m a little older, which is something you definitely need. And on top of that, too, I got to live out all my young goals and young passions.”

Now that he is a dad, he can savor all the sweet moments he long dreamed of.

“It’s something I always dreamed of and now that it’s here, I can’t believe it’s here,” he said via DrewAndJonathan.com. “Every day Parker does something new that blows my mind…I can get caught up in work and I’m grateful to have Linda and Parker there as a beautiful reminder that those are the important moments.”

Before their second child arrives, Scott has been busy promoting his and Jonathan’s newest HGTV show, “Backed By The Bros,” which premieres on June 5.