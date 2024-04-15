Drew & Jonathan Scott Say There’s ‘a Lot on the Line’ With New HGTV Series

When HGTV megastars Drew and Jonathan Scott started out in real estate and construction, things didn’t always go smoothly.

“We made so many mistakes early on in our renovation and real estate careers,” Jonathan recently via HGTV on April 15, 2024. “We wished we could have had a mentor.”

The twins, who grew up in Vancouver, managed to lean on each other and overcome those early hiccups with a potent combination of entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and a drive to succeed It’s resulted in a $2 billion-dollar empire, per Variety, which includes overseeing 15 unscripted TV series and specials that air in 160 countries, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Naturally, others who hope to strike it rich in real estate and renovation are clamoring for guidance from the “Property Brothers” — and now there’s a way to get it. Drew and Jonathan have created an intense new show, called “Backed By The Bros,” in which they’ll provide not only mentorship but financial backing for those hoping to follow in their footsteps.

It’s different from all of their other shows, they said, which typically see them handling the design and construction of properties. This time, they’ll put their investor hats on, showcasing a different side of their business and skillset.

Drew & Jonathan Scott Will Put Their Own Money & Resources Behind Investors They Choose to Support in New Show

Premiering June 5 on HGTV, each of the 10 episodes of “Backed By The Bros” will feature Drew and Jonathan getting pitched by two up-and-coming property investors, both hoping the brothers will back their project.

Though the “Property Brothers” will advise both parties at the start, only one will be selected to receive ongoing guidance, financial backing and resources from them — including a warehouse full of construction materials, trusted contacts in the industry, and a team of designers.

“We want to help investors make the best choice possible and we want to educate them along the way on what we’ve learned over the years,” Drew said in the press announcement.

But the people the Scotts invest in aren’t required to take their advice, which makes for some intense drama. HGTV said their “protégés may push back or go rogue, but if they make the right decisions, they’ll get the best return on their investment.”

“We have a lot on the line, too,” Drew said in their statement. “Our time, reputation and resources, which are not unlimited. We are here to support, not take the reins.”

In the first episode of “Backed By The Bros,” per HGTV, Drew and Jonathan will review possible projects from two investors, both located in California, who are hoping for the brothers’ help. The first is a “troubled renovation project in North Hollywood that’s already more than $100,000 in the hole,” and the second is “a detached garage in Burbank the owners hope to transform into a rental unit.”

Drew and Jonathan caught the real estate investment bug as college students. According to the Wall Street Journal, in order to afford tuition at the University of Calgary, they bought a run-down house near campus with a $250 down payment. After cleaning it up, replacing the shag carpeting and painting the walls, they rented out the bedrooms for income and, a year later, were able to sell the house for a $50,000 profit.

Jonathan & Drew Scott Say They’ve Built Their Empire With One Primary Focus: Helping Families

In October 2023, Drew and Jonathan announced that in addition to a new season of “Celebrity I.O.U.,” which aired during the first quarter of the year, they were hard at work on two brand new series for HGTV, including “Backed By The Bros.” The shows are part of a massive three-year deal they signed with HGTV and its parent company, now Warner Bros. Discovery, in late 2022.

The second series, which does not have a premiere date yet, will be called “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers.” In that series, the twins are expected to fix a wide variety of home hassles to help families go from hating to loving their homes again.

On top of all the programming they’re involved in, Drew and Jonathan also oversee Scott Brothers Global, responsible for $2 billion in retail sales of their branded wares, according to Variety. That includes over 10,000 Scott Living-branded items found at stores like Home Depot and online retailers like Wayfair.

On March 29, Drew said on the “Investing On Purpose” podcast, “Everything that I do, everything that my brother does, is focused on family. We want every single family out there to live in a safe, happy, healthy and affordable home. And there is a path to get there…these are all things we now have a bit of control over to help families.”