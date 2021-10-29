HGTV Personality Erin Napier Shares Update About 5-Month-Old Daughter

HGTV stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier are parents to two children, Helen, 3, and Mae, 5-months. On October 29, 2021, Erin updated fans about Mae, who was born on May 28, 2021, on Instagram.

Erin Napier Shared an Update on Instagram

Erin’s Instagram post consisted of one photo. The picture showed a white sectional couch adorned with pillows and a television mounted above a lit fireplace. In the caption of the post, Erin shared that she had awoken early and was enjoying her morning for several reasons.

“Woke up at 4 am and couldn’t go back to sleep because 1) I was so excited that this was Mae’s first night out of her bassinet, in her crib, and she slept great 2) the high is 58° in Mississippi today and I will not miss one minute of it 3) I started watching a documentary about Nickelodeon in the 90s,” explained the “Home Town” star in the post’s caption.

Quite a few fans commented on Erin’s information about Mae.

“It is so great when the babies sleep [sleeping face emoji] through the night [purple heart emoji] yay Mae [white medium star emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“Yay for Mae! Glad she slept great. Now hopefully you can have a strong cup of tea to stay awake today! [winking face emoji] [pink heart emoji],” added another.

“First night in the crib is a big step, I’m glad to hear she slept great [raised hands emoji] mine is 4 and she still doesn’t sleep all night. [crying laughing emoji],” commented a different fan.

“So glad Mae slept well her first night in her crib. Our girls are pretty close in age and Monday was our first night in the crib. It was definitely harder for me than her. [Smiling face emoji],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ben Napier Discussed the Crib He Made for His Daughter

While speaking to Access Hollywood in April 2021, the Napiers shared information about their eldest daughter’s bedtime routine. Erin and Ben explained that Helen had been sleeping in a crib handcrafted by her father. However, the 3-year-old decided that she wanted to sleep elsewhere, even though she adored the crib.

“She’s in her big girl bed. It nearly killed Ben, but she did it. She didn’t even try to get out of her baby crib he built for her. She loved it. She was proud of it. Every night she would say, ‘My daddy built that for me.’ But she’s over 3-years-old now and perfectly capable of going to the potty by herself in the night and we were thinking like, ‘Do you want to get a big girl bed yet?’ And she was like ‘I mean okay.’ So she did. And we got her a big girl bed and she just had no trouble transitioning,” shared Erin.

Ben then noted that the crib would be passed down to Mae, which seemed to have pleased Helen.

“[Helen is] in a big girl bed and she tells everybody that her sister is going to sleep in the baby bed in the baby room. But Helen has a big girl bed,” shared the famed woodworker.

The sixth season of “Home Town” is currently in production.

