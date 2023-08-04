Erin Napier Addresses ‘Fake’ Story About Her Husband, Ben

“Home Town” star Erin Napier set the record straight. Her husband, Ben Napier, has lost weight, but he’s not “peddling” any “supplements.”

She shared a picture of herself and her husband, which was originally posted to Ben’s Instagram on July 1.

“If you’ve been seeing this pic of @scotsman.co popping up EVERYWHERE this week like we have, claiming he’s peddling some sort of keto supplements, it is fake and you can help us by reporting it to facebook or wherever— every time you see it,” Erin wrote on August 3. “And certainly don’t give them your money!”

Jenny McDonald, the host of HGTV’s “Houses With History,” confirmed she had seen the fake ad.

“Saw it. Made me want to take those supplements,” she wrote in the comments section on Erin’s Instagram post. “I am sure it hard work and not supplements. Looking great.”

Another social media user said they knew it was a phony story from the get-go. “I saw one that referred to Ben as a ‘she’ and knew immediately it was a scam,” the person wrote.

One popular comment came from a fan who thanked Erin for dispelling the rumor.

“I am so glad you are posting this because too many people are being taking advantage of,” the person wrote. “You guys are amazing and I love watching your show. The kindness and love you project is heartwarming and refreshing.”

The Naipers have starred in their show, HGTV’s “Home Town,” since 2016.

They have also appeared in spinoffs like “Home Town Takeover,” and “Home Town Kickstart,” per the Internet Movie Database.

The Napiers, who have been married since 2008, met when they were in college and now share two daughters, 5-year-old Helen and 1-year-old Mae.

How Much Weight Did Ben Lose?

Ben lost 65 pounds after learning that he needed surgery on his shoulder last year, according to a tweet by Erin.

“[Ben] got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in march so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” Erin wrote via Instagram on July 17. “Mission accomplished.”

Ben then joked that he might be ready to be in a magazine.

“What ya think, @people? Can I make the top 50 again? 😏 That’s my real motivation,” Ben added in the comments section.

Ben Has Experience Losing Weight

It’s not the first time Ben has dropped more than 50 pounds. He did so when his first daughter, Helen, was born.

“Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention,” he told Today in 2019.

“She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen,” Ben added to the outlet.

In an Instagram post from 2018, Ben said he comes from a “long line of big men.”

“Although I have made efforts to eat healthy and to exercise, it never seemed more real until I held this blue eyed girl that is equal parts Erin & me and a whole lot more than I deserve in my arms,” he wrote at the time.