Erin Napier Claps Back at Fan Suggestion for Her Daughters

HGTV’s “Home Town” host Erin Napier is not afraid to ask for help when she needs it, but the Laurel, Mississippi native is not always open to suggestions. Napier shared a photo of her two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 2, standing next to their two cousins at a local ice cream shop on July 29.

“cousins wearing their personalities ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️” Napier captioned her post, referring to the four girls’ over-the-top outfits, with one girl wearing an all-pink outfit complete with a tutu and a hair bow, one wearing a sparkling gold dress, one wearing head-to-toe tie dye, and one in a t-shirt and denim shorts. All four girls have matching shoulder-length haircuts.

Erin tagged her cousin (and the mother of Helen and Mae’s two cousins) Mallorie Rasberry in the caption, though it was her followers who couldn’t help but jump in and comment on the girls’ styles and haircuts.

Erin Napier Blocks a Follower for Their Comments

“Stop cutting their hair! Let it grow!” one fan commented, with Napier clapping back with a simple response, writing, “HA. no”.

This comment about hair length sparked quite the discussion, with over 50 responses in addition to Napier’s. One user chimed in to defend the “Home Town” host, writing, “their hair is adorable and at a age that is low maintenance.. her mother skills are a prize in itself ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”, though Napier proved she didn’t need the defense.

When the original commenter tried to clarify, “I love the family just sayin 😁”, Napier hopped back in to tell them, “hope you’ve enjoyed following my family here that you ‘love,’ because you’re getting blocked today”.

Most other users appreciated Napier’s daughters’ unique senses of style, and their short hair. “As a mom of 3 girls I always encouraged my girls to pick their own outfits. They were often mismatched and sometimes got stares 😂, but, it taught them some confidence at a young age. To this day my heArt melts when I see a little girl who obviously dresses herself and I make a point of complimenting her,” one user wrote, which prompted Napier to respond, “this is exactly what you see here 😄 🙌🏻”.

“This screams childhood innocence! I love everything about it, the way it’s supposed to be! ♥️” another user wrote.

Erin’s mother Karen Rasberry also chimed in to add, “I love this picture so much.”

Erin Napier’s Daughters Surprised Her With Flowers

Napier has been enjoying quality time with her daughters all Summer and shared that Helen and Mae left her a special surprise in a July 26 Instagram video post. The video showed Erin moving a pillow from her bed to find a teacup filled with pink flowers hidden behind it.

“My gosh I love being Helen and Mae’s mama. I don’t even care that this tea cup tipped and soaked my bed. 🥹😭❤️ Thank you for giving our girls your thoughtful gene, @scotsman.co,” Napier wrote, tagging her husband and “Home Town” co-host Ben Napier in the caption.

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs ‘Regretted’ ‘Complicated’ Final Stop on Family Vacation