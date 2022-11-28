Erin Napier Reveals Heart Warming Childhood Christmas Memory

“Home Town” star Erin Napier revealed a “funny” childhood Christmas memory during her special with her husband, Ben Napier. The HGTV stars are sharing their favorite Southern holiday traditions in “Home Town: Christmas in Laurel.”

Ben Napier prompted his wife to share the heartwarming story while they were making stuffing together, as shown on HGTV’s Instagram page.

“The thing is, I don’t remember them from when they happened but we have the old, like, VHS tapes that I got turned into digital files so we would never lose them,” Erin Napier explained.

HGTV played the old VHS recording, that shows Erin Napier during Christmas 1988. She was around 3 years old at the time.

“I’ve watched them so many times that now it feels like those are my favorite Christmas memories,” Erin Napier shared.

The HGTV star then got specific, remembering a gift she received from her aunt.

“Jim’s mama gave me this big, beautiful stuffed teddy bear, which I still have, but I opened the box and I took the bear out and I looked at it and I threw it down and got inside the box,” she said.

“And now that feels like a memory?” Ben Napier asked.

“That does. Yeah,” Erin Napier confirmed. “I don’t remember it. But I’ve watched it enough now and everybody laughed and laughed.”

The Napiers Are Staring in Their Own Christmas Movie

The Napiers aren’t limited to renovation, they exercised their acting chops for their own Christmas movie on HGTV, called “A Christmas Open House.” According to People, it’s the first time HGTV produced a scripted holiday movie.

It almost didn’t happen. The Napiers were nervous to act in front of the camera.

“We didn’t feel that comfortable doing it,” Ben Napier told People. “We’re not actors in the traditional sense. We don’t get into character. In our normal job, we’re just us reacting to what happens, but it’s in front of a camera.”

“We shoot things fast and loose when we’re making ‘Home Town.’ It’s just what happens happens, and we try to get it from the best angle,” Erin Napier added.

Erin Napier & Ben Napier Sing in the Film

Acting isn’t the only thing the Napiers do in the movie. They also show off their musical talents.

Erin Napier revealed she used to perform in a high school band and that music has always been a part of her life.

“Music was my first love,” she told People. “When I was 13, I started to play open mic night at a coffee shop downtown, and it became kind of a thing. There was a newspaper story about it, and by the time I graduated high school, there would be a crowd of 150 people in this little courtyard to come watch me play. And so it reminded me of that. I felt 16 again.”

Don’t miss “Home Town: Christmas in Laurel” when it airs on November 28 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. “A Christmas Open House” is currently airing on Discovery+ and will debut on HGTV on December 7 at 8 p.m. ET.