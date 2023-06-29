Fans Notice Ben Napier’s Transformation in Behind the Scenes ‘Home Town’ Photo

HGTV star Ben Napier has been putting in the work to lead a healthier lifestyle, and fans are taking note.

In a June 28 Instagram post, Napier shared a behind the scenes look at the next season of “Home Town”, which he and his wife (and co-host) Erin Napier are currently filming in their own home town, Laurel, Mississippi. The photo shows Ben standing over Tim, one of the show’s cameramen. Ben’s arms are held up over Tim, who is lying in the grass holding his camera.

“It was a hot one today. I was trying to provide shade for our cameraman, Tim, in between takes. #HGTVHomeTown” Ben captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comment section after taking note of Ben’s physical transformation over the past few months, as well as his kind act of helping the “Home Town” crew beat the Summer heat.

Fans Congratulate Ben Napier on His Physical Transformation

Many of Ben’s fan comments were congratulatory, with users writing, “how have you lost all the weight?? Look great! Congratulations!” and “You’ve lost so much weight, you don’t have a very big shadow! 😜. Congratulations on getting healthy!”

“I don’t think you’re giving him as much shade as you would’ve in the past Ben! You’re looking wonderful I’m so proud of you!” a third fan wrote.

Another user commented on the heat, writing, “This southern heat is brutal. ‘It’s not the heat it’s the humidity’. Bless those people’s heart…..it’s both here, sweetie.” According to timeanddate.com, the high temperature in the afternoon on June 28, when Ben shared his post, was 97 degrees Farenheit, with a low of 91 degrees.

One user had a pressing inquiry for Ben, writing, “Who has the better beard [Ben or Tim] is the question though 👀”. Ben graciously responded, “[Tim] does, it’s Santa white”.

Erin Napier Has Also Taken Note of Ben Napier’s Weight Loss

Fans aren’t the only ones who have taken note of Ben’s weight loss, as his wife Erin has supported him throughout the process. After a February 2023 episode of “Home Town” aired, Erin tweeted out a then-current photo of Ben, writing, “Ben has lost a lot of lbs. since this episode, I’d just like to brag on him a little”. A month later in March, she shared another photo, this time of Ben side-by-side with Jay Leno, writing, “ben has lost 65 lbs. since we filmed the first day with chance and emily [in their episode of “Home Town”]. here he is this week on our trip to California!”

Also in March, before their California trip, Erin shared an inside look at how Ben was working on his health and fitness, sharing a photo of Ben playing with their daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 2, while working on building his new home gym.

“Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, [Ben] has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄,” Erin captioned the post. Ben had his rotator cuff repaired after the California trip, and has been able to use the home gym that he built for himself since.

READ NEXT: ‘Rock the Block’ Winners Celebrate Milestone