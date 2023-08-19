Erin Napier Admits to Crying in Latest Post

HGTV star Erin Napier is not afraid to show her emotions and in an early-morning August 19 Instagram post, the “Home Town” co-host opened up about her most recent cry with fans after getting out of a Counting Crows concert the night before.

“hello, i cry at concerts. certain songs just hit different. like this one. @countingcrows” Napier captioned her Instagram post, which included a video of the Counting Crows on stage at the Saenger Performing Arts Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana (about a two-hour drive from Napier’s hometown of Laurel, Mississippi).

Counting Crows were performing their song “A Long December” in Napier’s clip, and the post also included two photos, a selfie of Napier holding her ticket and a photo of the marquee listing the Counting Crows band name in lights.

Fans Relate to Erin Napier’s Concert Post

Fans took to Napier’s comment section to share their own memories of Counting Crows and other live concerts, with many agreeing with Napier that they also get emotional at live concerts.

“Honey, I feel you. I cry at live shows, too. The energy of the crowd, the talent of the musicians, and the memories that the songs bring just overwhelm me,” one fan commented.

“❤️ I also am overcome with my emotions. It’s like my emotions are the strings and the MUSIC plays ME! Thank goodness for music,” another fan added.

“Good for you!!! ❤️ So glad to see you got a little break! You guys work your tails off!! But if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life!” a third fan wrote.

“My absolute favourite band – had their CD in my discman on my walks to campus every day! Their music just hits you in the feels. ♥️” a fourth user commented.

Erin and her husband Ben Napier have, through their HGTV-fame, gotten to meet some of their favorite musicians, including their now-friend Chris Stapleton, whom the couple was able to present with an award at the 56th Country Music Association Awards in November 2022.

Erin Napier Was in a Band in High School

Music has always been a big part of Erin’s life, as the designer, artist, and writer was part of a band called Sunday’s Maria in high school, as she revealed in an August 2021 Instagram post. The band’s name, according to her caption, was an homage to Counting Crows, whose lyrics often reference a woman named Maria.

Erin went on in her caption, explaining that her band “played a lot of Blind Melon and Alanis Morrissette and Ani DiFranco and Barenaked Ladies cover songs. I played at coffee shops and made my gas money. I had a hula girl on the dashboard of my Mitsubishi Eclipse and a ‘Joe Patti for President 🐠’ sticker on the bumper.”

Napiers post included multiple throwback photos of her longer-haired high-school-aged self sitting down on stage behind a microphone with a guitar in hand and her bandmates on stage behind her on the drumset and bass.

