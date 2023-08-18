David Bromstad Celebrates Major Life Milestone

HGTV host David Bromstad has a reason to celebrate, as the “My Lottery Dream Home” star is officially 50 years old.

“Today I turn 50,” Bromstad wrote in the caption of an August 17 Instagram post, “And I’ve earned every wrinkle and grey hair. Mentally, emotionally and spiritually content. Its been the most unique year of my life and I could not be more grateful for every aspect of my existence. Learning to love myself, warts and all, has been the hardest and most beautiful process.”

Bromstad also revealed that he had taken a solo vacation to ring in his newest decade of life, writing in his caption, “I decided to celebrate in Norway to see how my ancestors lived and the air they breathed. Being here has answered so many questions about why I love the things I do. It was a perfect day hiking, kayaking and communing with nature and all her glory. Thank u for allowing me another trip around the sun.”

Fans Can’t Believe David Bromstad is 50

Fans, followers, and friends (including some of his fellow HGTV stars) took to Bromstad’s post to wish him a happy birthday.

“Happy 50th!!! ❤️” Egypt Sherrod from “Married to Real Estate” wrote.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONEY!!!! Love you!!!! 😘 😘 😘” actress Kim Fields commented.

“Happy 50th! I mean not a day over 20 but whateves 🥰 🙌🏾 🎂 🎂 🎂 🎂 👑 👑” one fan commented.

“Happy birthday!!! No wayyyy you’re 50!! You’re only mid 30s in my mind from when you won design star 🥰” another fan added.

“Happy birthday! Can’t wait to tell my kids. ‘Lottery Dream House’ is one of our all time favorite ‘watch together.’ They always comment how nice you are to EVERYONE and make EVERYONE feel special. If that isn’t a great accomplishment for a 50-year-old, then I don’t know what is!!!” a third fan wrote.

Bromstad also included photos of his hiking excursion in his Instagram Story on August 17, showing off his journey through Norway’s natural landscape, including a hike through mountains with rocky terrain, streams and lakes, and into a cave, which Bromstad described as “scary but cool” in a caption.

What Are David Bromstad’s Tattoos?

Bromstad is very bold with his style, and one way he expresses himself is through the tattoos that cover his body. While Bromstad has too many tattoos to count, many of them pay homage to different parts of his life.

Prior to his HGTV career, The U.S. Sun reported that Bromstad worked as an illustrator for Disney, which would explain some of his tattoos of Mickey Mouse (of which he has multiple) and Cinderella’s castle.

Bromstad’s chest is emblazoned with a tattoo that reads “Limited Edition” to represent his originality, and another under it which lists his birth year, “1973”.

Bromstad also has multiple rainbow tattoos to showcase pride in the LGBTQ community, and in a June 2020 post, Bromstad shared the meaning behind some of his newest tattoos at the time. Bromstad wrote that his “dabbing unicorn [tattoo] was just too cute and hilarious not to get! The ‘poppin good’ scratch and sniff sticker [tattoo] brings me back to my childhood and my families love for popcorn.”

READ NEXT: HGTV Shares Update on Future of Jenn Todryk’s ‘No Demo Reno’