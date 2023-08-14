Fans Love Erin Napier’s Photo of Beach Vacation

“Home Town” star Erin Napier gave some of her fans a peek at her family trip to Maine. The Napiers spent a day at Goose Rocks Beach and it was one of the “best days.”

Napier posted a picture that showed her eldest daughter, Helen, in the foreground. She played in the sand while Mae, her youngest daughter, and Ben Napier, her husband, looked at the water. Helen wore a blue bathing suit with flowers and ruffles, and she had a purple bow in her hair.

“We spent an afternoon there, wading through giant tide pools like shallow lakes made for toddlers, the air was warm but not hot,” Napier, 37, wrote.

They collected some treasures to bring home to their town, Laurel, Mississippi.

“Collecting clam shells, sea kelp, smooth rocks for skipping back home on Mississippi ponds,” Napier recalled.

Erin and Ben — who share two daughters, 5-year-old Helen, and 2-year-old Mae — are high school sweethearts who have been married since 2008.

Napier is aware that her daughters won’t be children forever — but she wants it to last for as long as it can.

“For a few hours I felt like I could hold onto their childhoods,” she wrote via Instagram. “It was so good. The best days, as my parents remind me. And this time I really felt it.”

Ben Napier Opened Up About The Trip, Too

Erin wasn’t the only one who enjoyed her time in the northeasternmost U.S. state.

Ben Napier said he wanted to retun to Maine with his family.

“I want to go back,” he wrote under Erin’s post. “Let’s rent a house there and spend every afternoon like this.”

The Naipers are the stars of their own show, HGTV’s “Home Town,” which has aired since 2016.

The Mississippi natives have also starred in spinoff shows on HGTV like “Home Town Takeover,” and “Home Town Kickstart,” per the Internet Movie Database.

The couple normally doesn’t show pictures of the children’s faces. They are advocates for protecting their children’s privacy online, and have started a foundation, OSPREY, to keep children off the internet until they graduate high school.

Fans Loved Napier’s Post

Fans on Instagram gushed over Napier’s post.

While some people loved seeing the family enjoy the day at the beach, others agreed that Maine was a wonderful place to vacation.

“Goose rocks beach means so much to me! My children grew up there…We laid my dad to rest with a little jar of goose rocks beach… it was his soul!” reads one of the most popular comments on the post. “My heart skipped a beat when I read your post!”

“There’s a reason Maine has a motto of “the way life should be,” a second person wrote.

One person applauded the Napiers for enjoying time with her children. “I just dropped my daughter off at college…I’d give anything to bottle those memories!!! You’re crushing it, Erin and Ben!!” the social media user penned.

“There is no place like Coastal Maine,” a fourth person on the internet shared.