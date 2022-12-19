Erin Napier Gushes Over ‘Home Town’ House: ‘Maybe Mullets Really Are Timeless?’

HGTV star Erin Napier gushed over the makeover she and her husband, Ben Napier, completed on the latest episode of “Home Town,” writing in an Instagram post, “Alex and Wes’s house was a beauty to begin with, she just needed a trim on the outside.”

Napier added in her December 19, 2022, Instagram post, “I know formal living spaces aren’t everyone’s jam, but I adored getting to do a few airy, elegant, vintage glamorous and feminine spaces and the decidedly modern and casual kitchen and den.”

The renovation was revealed on the third episode of the seventh season of “Home Town,” which aired on HGTV on December 18. The Napiers helped a couple, Alex and Wesley, who had a chance to buy Alex’s grandmother’s home in Laurel, Mississippi, ahead of their wedding this fall. Napier also added in her post that the items shown during the episode are available to purchase at the Laurel Mercantile’s website.

Erin Napier Wrote in Her Instagram Post, ‘Maybe Mullets Really Are Timeless?’

Wesley, who works as a coffee sommelier at Bird Dog, owned by the Napiers, met Alex, a Laurel native, in her hometown, the couple explained on the show. The couple had the opportunity to buy Alex’s grandmother’s home, but they called it “massive” and said it “needs a lot of work.” That’s where the Napiers came in.

In her Instagram post, Napier joked, “Maybe mullets really are timeless? 😆.” During the episode, Ben Napier brought mullet wigs to demo day, since they were only doing demolition on the back of the house and leaving the front. Ben Napier said during the episode, “Formal in the front, and then more casual in the back.”

“Home Town” fans also weighed in on the latest episode. One wrote in a comment on Erin Napier’s Instagram post, “Honestly not being a allowed to change the formal dining and living room would have been a deal breaker for me. However, you guys totally rocked the transformation and made it look just right!!”

Another fan wrote, “Beautiful renovation. Loved the kitchen. Also wonder what the bedrooms and bathrooms look like and if they will have you back to work on those in a few years.” Another added, “The house is lovely and those mullet scenes were hilarious, but I’m curious why grandma was so insistent on keeping the front rooms formal?”

And one fan said, “As someone who has also bought and lives in my grandma’s house, I loved this renovation. Perfect tribute while walking the line of making it your home. I kept saying to my husband, ‘I could live there!’ Thank you for sharing!💜”

Ben & Erin Napier’s ‘Home Town’ Show Returned to HGTV With New Episodes on December 4

Ben and Erin Napier’s flagship show, “Home Town,” returned to HGTV for its seventh season on December 4. According to a press release from HGTV, season 7 will have 20 episodes, stretching into 2023. The season “spotlights the couple as they bring new life to outdated homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, while navigating their busy family life,” according to HGTV.

HGTV added in the press release, “The season premiere will feature the Napiers preparing to renovate their recently purchased country home near Laurel. Inspired by their childhoods, Ben and Erin say they’ve dreamed of creating a space where they can slow down and enjoy watching their children, Helen and Mae, play. With help from their ‘framily’ – close friends Mallorie, Jim and Josh – Ben and Erin will transform their new place into a classic English country house where their kids and cousins can create memories they’ll always cherish.”

The couple also recently appeared in one of Discovery+’s new scripted holiday movies, “A Christmas Open House,” which is available to stream on the platform now. They also brought the Christmas spirit to a “Home Town” special, which aired on November 27 on HGTV.