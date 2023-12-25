Erin Napier Shares Message of Hope for the Holidays

HGTV’s “Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier celebrated the Christmas holiday at home with their two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 2.

Erin took to social media on December 22 with an Instagram video montage full of moments from their family Christmas preparations, including a decorated Christmas tree, paper snowflakes on the windows, and a glimpse at their church nativity play.

In her caption, Erin took a moment to share a message of hope for the holidays amidst sadness throughout the world. “It has been a very heavy Christmas season for so many of the people we love this year. So much loss and heartbreak and worry. The world feels volatile. We can’t control any of it,” Erin wrote. “But still, my mama will remind me these are the best days of our life as a family, and I want to be able to hit play on this and feel that, forever. My babies were once small enough to carry to bed in cotton night gowns and there was so very much love in this house at Christmastime, no matter what happened outside of these walls.”

Erin Napier Claps Back at One User Comment

Many users took to Erin’s comment section to share their own holiday well-wishes with her and her family.

“Makes me happy to see your happy, sweet, growing, and thriving family! Even in my heavy season it feels good to see Magic and light this Christmas 🎄” one user wrote.

“Hard nailing down that balance with so many distractions, suffering, sadness…but God. So thankful for the hope this holiday represents,” another fan commented.

“Yes, so much heartbreak.. keep them safe. It is absolutely the best time of life for both you and them. Merry Christmas 🎄,” a third user added.

One fan had a suggestion for Erin, unrelated to her holiday message. “Can you please grow your daughters hair longer. And if they want it shorter like mom then cut it. I just think all little girls should have long hair until they’re old enough to say for themselves,” they wrote.

Erin responded to this fan, writing, “i can’t say this emphatically enough: you have missed the point here. also while we are making demands of people we don’t know: please do unfollow me at your earliest convenience.”

Erin & Ben Napier Share the Story of Their First Christmas

HGTV shared a video of Erin and Ben talking about their first Christmas together on December 20. “So Erin and I, our first Christmas together we’d only been dating a couple weeks and we knew each other and we were in love but we didn’t really know each other,” Ben said. The couple met in college and very quickly began dating, knowing that they had found their partner.

“My mom made these cookies for him. These ‘boiled’ cookies: peanut butter, chocolate, and oatmeal, and sent him home with like a huge gallon-sized bag of them,” Erin said.

Ben explained he only got so many cookies “because nobody else in the family wanted them, they were like ‘These aren’t any good,’ and I said ‘What are you talking about? I love these cookies.'”

“And he ate the whole bag and now we have to make them every year,” Erin shared with a laugh.

