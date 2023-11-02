Erin Napier’s ‘Heart Busted’ Over Daughters’ Bonding Moment

HGTV star Erin Napier is holding onto the little moments as long as she can. The “Home Town” host went trick-or-treating with her and her husband/co-host Ben Napier’s daughters Helen, 5, and Mae, 2, on Halloween and shared a photo from the outing on social media.

“Big sis showed her the ropes and held her hand every step of the way and my heart busted, y’all,” Erin captioned her October 31 Instagram post. The post featured a photo of Helen in a wolf costume and Mae in a unicorn costume. Helen and Mae were holding hands as they walked up to the next house to get Halloween candy. Erin snapped the photo while walking behind her daughters.

Fans Offer Erin Napier Words of Advice

Fans, friends, and family alike were all gushing over the adorable Halloween post and offered both praise and advice for Erin in her comment section.

“I’ll say it again. These days are the best days of your lives. I wish I could do it all over again with you and Clark,” Erin’s mother Karen Rasberry commented. Clark is Erin’s older brother, and although he is not featured on her social media often, the pair are still close. Erin shared many photos of her and Clark through the years in a 2017 blog post in honor of his 40th birthday.

“So cute. Enjoy these years they go by far to fast 🧡 🖤 🎃” another user commented on Erin’s post.

“There’s nothing sweeter than watching your oldest baby be sweet to your youngest. ❤️” a third fan wrote.

“Helen is such a nurturing big sister… wonder where she learned that from? 😉 so sweet! ❤️” a fourth user added.

“🥹! My all-time favorite candy carrier too 🎃” another user added, pointing out the pumpkin-shaped candy buckets Helen and Mae had on hand.

Ben Napier Helped Helen & Mae Carve Pumpkins

Although Ben wasn’t featured in the trick-or-treating post, he still had a big hand in bringing the Napier family’s Halloween festivities to life. In an October 29 Instagram post, Ben shared that he helped his daughters carve pumpkins with an assist from two of his and Erin’s friends who were visiting town from Florida.

“Some old friends came over from St. Augustine. Helen and Mae wanted to carve pumpkins, so [Del] and I carved what they told us to carve. [Michele] will forever be known as Seashell, as she charmed our girls and taught Helen some piano. We had charcuterie boards for everyone to share and we are all going to bed tired. I’m glad we bumped into y’all all those years ago! Can’t wait to see y’all again!” Ben captioned his post.

Ben’s post featured photos of him, Erin, and friends Del and Michele all posing around the carved pumpkins. Two of the jack-o-lanterns depicted a spider and a face similar to Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. The third and final jack-o-lantern used a green pumpkin and had a spooky face and stitching along the top to resemble Frankenstein’s monster.

