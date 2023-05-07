Erin Napier Stuns Fans in 1920s-Inspired Look

HGTV hosts and married couple Erin and Ben Napier are hitting the town in style. According to Erin’s late-night May 6 Instagram post, the “Home Town” hosts and design duo dressed to the nines to attend the “Centennial Soirée”, a celebration of 100 years of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in their town of Laurel, Mississippi. The celebration had a 1920s dress code, as that is when the museum (Mississippi’s oldest art museum) originally opened.

“1923-2023: celebrating 100 years of [the Lauren Rogers Museum] (ben is wearing a tux he last fit into in HIGH SCHOOL, the last photo is of us tomorrow trying to stay awake in church after staying out past 10 pm),” Erin captioned her post, which featured photos from the night, including Ben in his high school tuxedo and Erin in pink dress with a flowing fur-lapel green-velvet robe and a small floral handbag.

See photos from the couple’s night out below.

Ben Napier Has Been on a Health Transformation Journey

Fans loved getting to see a peek into Erin and Ben’s special community events and shared their feelings about the Napiers’ night out in Erin’s comment section. Erin’s green robe (which many referred to as a jacket) made the biggest splash with fans.

“Can we pause and talk about that amazing green jacket? Holy mackerel,” one fan commented.

“well this is a real good look,” one of Erin’s friends wrote, as the HGTV star responded to say “you can borrow the robe”.

“Such a handsome couple! Ben is looking svelte!!!” a third fan wrote, with another user adding, “You look beautiful Erin. Love your outfit. Ben looks very handsome.”

Ben has been working to lose weight in 2023, as evidenced by Erin’s February 2023 tweet, which read, “Ben has lost a lot of lbs. since this episode, I’d just like to brag on him a little” along with a photo of Ben from the set of a future “Home Town” episode.

Ben has lost a lot of lbs. since this episode, I’d just like to brag on him a little: #HGTVHomeTown pic.twitter.com/sCwrvhkfLF — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) February 20, 2023

Ben previously lost 55 pounds in 2019, according to Country Living, with the star confirming that becoming a father inspired this change when he said, “Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life.” Erin added that one way he went about this change was through an early morning workout. “He gets up at 4:30 and plays basketball in the backyard every morning,” Erin said. “I will not complain about it. It’s great for his heart—I don’t care if it wakes me up.”

Erin & Ben Napier Share Home Essentials

While promoting season 2 of “Home Town Takeover”, which currently airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern on HGTV, Erin and Ben spoke with CNN Underscored about what essential products they have in their home.

The duo notably included multiple products from their friend Drew Barrymore’s home goods line, including a coffee maker and toaster oven. The Napiers have formed a friendship with Barrymore thanks to appearances on her talk show over the years, and in 2022 when the couple was set to present at the Country Music Awards 10 days before the ceremony, Erin called Barrymore to help her find a last-minute dress for the occasion.

The couple also included some of their own home goods, including a Laurel Mercantile candle and Laurel Mercantile cutting boards, in their list of home essentials.

