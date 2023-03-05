Heather El Moussa Celebrates National Son’s Day With Her Newborn

New HGTV host Heather El Moussa is celebrating more than her “The Flipping El Moussas” premiere this week. Heather shared a March 4 Instagram post to mark National Son’s Day, and featured both her step-son Brayden and her and her husband and co-host Tarek El Moussa’s newborn son Tristan.

“I love being a mama and step-mama to these sweet boys 🤍 Spending the day in my oversized sweats, hair up, Tristan in one hand, Bray in the other…This is real life and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. 🙏🏻” Heather wrote in her post’s caption.

Tarek El Moussa Also Shared Photos of His Sons

Heather’s post received love from fans and friends alike in the comment section. “Cuties all of you!!” wrote her “Selling Sunset” cast member Chrishell Stause.

“Motherhood looks lovely on you Heather. I can tell how happy you are and I’m living for it 🔥🙌” one fan commented.

“Thank you for the real life pic. That is so much more relatable to all the new Mom’s out there! You look great!” another fan added.

Heather wasn’t the only one to mark the occasion, as Tarek posted a photo of Brayden holding newborn Tristan in the hospital, with the caption, “My boys!!!! Happy National Son’s Day 🙏❤️ I can’t tell you how much my boys mean to me and it just puts the biggest smile on my face to have TWO sons now!!! Double the trouble 😂 In all seriousness, if you know me, you know how much my kids mean to me and I’m just proud to call myself their dad ❤️”.

Tarek shares custody of Brayden and a daughter, Taylor, with his ex-wife and former “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Hall. While Hall did not make a specific National Son’s Day Instagram post, the HGTV star took to her own Instagram story to celebrate Brayden after he scored the winning goal of his soccer game on March 4. “Soccer Saturdays are backkk,” Hall wrote, “they won 1-0… and [Brayden] scored the goal! 👏🏼👏🏼”.

In addition to Taylor and Brayden, Hall has one younger son, Hudson, with her ex Ant Anstead. While Hall has shared the occasional post with her son Hudson, she usually keeps him off of her public Instagram profile, as per a vow she made after Hudson’s inclusion on her social media led to tension with Anstead.

Heather El Moussa on Having Another Baby

Ahead of their “Flipping El Moussas” premiere on Thursday, March 2, Heather and Tarek did an interview with Entertainment Tonight talking about parenthood, their HGTV show, and if any more babies are in the cards for them. Heather asked Tarek “How are those diaper changes going?” knowing that the answer was that he hasn’t changed Tristan’s diaper yet (though Tarek said this was due to Heather’s wanting to change his diaper during this time, and that he would be happy to help with them as soon as she would like).

The interview also brought up the topic of having more children, to which Heather and Tarek both gave an emphatic “no”. “I think we are done. Shop is closed,” Tarek said, to which Heather added, “Knowing our luck we’d have twins next time.”

“The Flipping El Moussas” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on HGTV.

READ NEXT: HGTV Reveals Future of ‘Married to Real Estate’