Pregnant Heather El Moussa Shares Cute Baby Name Idea

“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young discussed who’s helping her name her baby boy while walking the carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on December 6. She and her husband, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, are expecting their first child together in early 2023, per People.

The reality TV stars are still considering their options when it comes to finding the perfect moniker for their son.

“The name has not been set. We actually haven’t finalized the name, we don’t know completely,” Young, 35, told Us Weekly. “We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like.”

This is Young’s first baby and El Moussa’s third. He shares two children — 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayson — with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

El Moussa’s older children are looking forward to having another sibling — and they’re also helping choose the name.

“They’re so excited. Every week, Brayden likes to look at my app and see where we’re at, what size the baby is,” Young told Us Weekly. “They’re really involved with picking the name. They’re just so excited.”

El Moussa echoed Young, confirming his older children were looking forward to the new baby’s arrival. “I mean, Brayden has been tracking the growth of the baby every single week with Heather,” he told Us Weekly. “He talks to the baby and her rubs her belly. Taylor too. Both of the kids are so excited.”

Viewers Will Get to See Young’s Baby Shower on ‘Selling Sunset’

Fans of Young and El Moussa who have been following the pregnancy on social media will also get to see some of it play out on “Selling Sunset.”

“It was an all-girls shower,” the star dished to Us Weekly. “[Tarek] did come and crash it at the end, though, which was exciting.”

Young teased that there was some drama at the party, too.

“I was hanging out with my mom and my sister, but I did see a little spat happening at the next table,” she told Us Weekly. “You’ll find out.”

The El Moussas Tried In Vitro Fertilization To Get Pregnant

The couple was in between in vitro fertilization treatments — and planning to transfer an embryo — when they discovered they were expecting.

Young said they were shocked. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan,” she told People in July.

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” Young continued to People. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Again, the realtor gushed over her stepchildren and how warm they had been to her during her pregnancy.

“They are just so loving and caring,” the Netflix star told People. “They know that I’m dealing with the back issues and Taylor’s always checking on me.”

“Selling Sunset” season 6 is slated to return to Netflix around May 2023. The couple also landed their own gig on HGTV, called “Flipping El Moussas,” is slated to air in March 2023.