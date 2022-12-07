Fans Question Heather Rae El Moussa After Awards Show: ‘Why Would You Do This?’

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, whose new HGTV show debuts in early 2023, definitely turned heads at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on December 6. Well into her third trimester as the couple expects their first baby together, Heather wore a sparkly, sheer dress that left little to the imagination. While many of the couple’s famous friends praised the bold look on social media, fans were decidedly confused and stunned, slamming the outfit on Heather’s Instagram feed as “ridiculous” and “inappropriate.”

Heather Rae El Moussa Says ‘I Feel Beautiful’ in Sheer Dress

Heather was nominated for a 2022 People’s Choice Award as part of the cast of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” which lost the Best Reality Show award to the Kardashians. But she felt like a winner on the red carpet, telling pre-show correspondent and huge HGTV fan Laverne Fox, “I feel beautiful tonight.”

Calling it Heather’s “most daring maternity look yet,” PopSugar reported that Los Angeles-based stylists Ashley Guereque and Britt Ruth helped pull together the award show look. The completely see-through dress featured a netted, crystal-embellished material with long sleeves, an open back, and thigh-high slits on both sides. She layered the transparent gown over a black bandeau bra and matching underwear.

The gown was designed by David Koma. Heather also wore a diamond Happy Jewelers ring, a gold Cartier bracelet, sapphire Shay Jewelry earrings, and black lace-up Femme LA heels with a crystal-lined strap that matched her dress. Heather’s team finished the look with a white manicure, a braided bun hairstyle, and glossy pink lips. When she shared a video in her Instagram Stories of the first moment Tarek saw her, she said she’d have to hang onto him all night because her heels were so high.

Less than 24 hours after they walked the red carpet, an Instagram reel that E! News posted of the couple showing off Heather’s look had already racked up 4.6 million views, topped only by one other video that featured Shania Twain performing during the awards show.

On her own Instagram post with photos of the dress, Heather received lots of praise from famous friends. For instance, her “Selling Sunset” co-star Chrishell Stause, who was criticized by fans for wearing a revealing ensemble to Heather’s baby shower in November, wrote, “I’m obsessed with this look.”

Another co-star, Amanza Smith, wrote, “Omg literally the cutest!!!!!!” and added multiple red hearts and flame emojis.

Plastic surgeon and “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu wrote, “Fave look of the night!!!” adding heart and fire emojis, too.

But fans watching from home did not seem nearly as impressed as Heather’s celebrity peers.

Fans Sound Off on Heather Rae El Moussa’s Dress

In her Instagram Stories, Heather encouraged her fans to let her know what they thought of her outfit — which she may now be regretting. Though Heather’s famous friends loved her look at the People’s Choice Awards, the vast majority of her fans on Instagram slammed her outfit, with numerous people calling it “ridiculous,” “inappropriate” and “tacky.” Many who complained said they typically love Heather’s fashion sense, so were stunned by her latest choice.

One woman wrote, “I love following you, and you always look stunning, but I’m honest, this is just too much. Its tacky. Sorry.”

Another commented, “You always dress amazing and appropriate but this is basically a bikini and cover up to an awards show!”

“It makes me so sad she used to be so classy and such a role model,” one fan wrote. “Now She’s walking around in underwear. Super Disheartening what Hollywood does to people. She’s Definitely not meant for family friendly viewing or at least not someone I want my daughter watching, It’s an unfollow for me.”

Multiple fans urged Heather to think twice about her outfits now that she’s a stepmom to Tarek’s two kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, and is about to become a mom herself.

Someone commented, “You’re about to be a mom. This just screams for attention. Just why? You are beautiful. You don’t need to show up naked to get attention…”

Another fan wrote, “Love Heather & her fashion. She dresses very classy, but disappointed with her choice for this awards show. You’re going to be a Mom, which doesn’t mean you can’t dress sexy, but this is not sexy or classy…it’s too provocative. You can do better Heather! We love you!!”

Another perplexed follower wrote, “SMFH! Really Heather? You are so elegant, so why would you do this?”

But Heather did have a few fans stick up for her fashion choice in her comment section.

“So many people on here offended,” one person wrote. “Women should be able to wear as little or as much as they want without shame (especially from other women!) She looks fabulous.”

“Alllll the women so pressed,” another fan wrote, adding two laughing emojis. “You seriously need to go take a look at yourself and evaluate why you need to tear other women down. If you don’t like it scroll past….it’s really not that hard! Grown ass women! Pathetic.”

Heather and Tarek are busy filming their first show together, “The Flipping El Moussas,” which is scheduled to premiere on HGTV on March 23, 2023. Their baby boy is also due early in the new year.