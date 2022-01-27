Is ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Returning for Another Season?

“Help! I Wrecked My House” is returning to HGTV for a third season, according to host Jasmine Roth. She shared a video announcing the renewal on Instagram.

“I GOT THE NEWS!” the 37-year-old captioned the post. “I am so so so excited to share that Season 3 of my show on @hgtv has been picked up. ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’ is back for another season. Ahhhh!!!”

The 10-episode third season is expected to premiere in the fall of 2022, HGTV announced. According to a press release, the series “features Jasmine as she helps homeowners rescue do-it-yourself projects gone wrong. Each episode also showcases a gorgeous home renovation with Jasmine’s clever storage solutions and functional, family friendly designs.”

“In every episode of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ we see how easy it is to get in over your head with a do-it-yourself home project,” HGTV’s Vice President of Programming and Development, Katie Ruttan-Daigle, said in a press release. “Jasmine’s expertise and upbeat attitude empowers anyone who wants to know which upgrades to handle on their own and which ones require that they call in the pros.”

Roth previously starred in “Hidden Potential,” “A Very Brady Renovation” and won the first season of “Rock the Block.”

Season 2 of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Garnered 18 Million Viewers

The network announced the series’ second season garnered 18 million viewers.

“One of the toughest parts about being in tv is having very little (it’s actually zero) control over your next job – never knowing what’s coming or if all your hard work will translate to ratings, viewers, and ad sales,” the Built Custom Homes founder wrote. “It’s all the stuff you don’t want to think about because it’s out of your control, but have to think about because it pays the bills. But guess what – YOU ALL SHOWED UP! Your support of my show, of me, of our little family…it all paid off and now we get to do another season and share it with all of you.”

Roth called “Making tv, building beautiful houses with @builtcustomhomes, helping families, and having a little fun along the way” her “happy place.”

She ended her post with a call to action: any followers interested in appearing on her show can apply to projects@builtcustomhomes.com.

Roth Published Her First Book in October 2021

Roth became a published author in October 2021 with the release of her debut book, “House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation.”

“For every question you’ve ever had about your home and how it works for you – whether you’re making small updates to a rental or a full-blown renovation down to the studs – you’ll find the answers in this book,” she wrote while promoting her book on Instagram. “Let’s figure out what your home needs and empower you to tell your own unique house story.”

In a later post, she added, “I didn’t know what writing a book would be like, but now I realize it’s not only brought our family closer together but it’s been such an honor to share a little slice of our life with all of you.”

As she often documents on her social media, she has been married to her husband Brett since 2013 and together they welcomed their daughter Hazel Lynn on April 21, 2020.

