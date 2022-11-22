HGTV Announces Future of Fan-Favorite Show

Earlier this week, HGTV announced the status of the fan-favorite show “No Demo Reno” with host Jenn Todryk. Todryk and the HGTV account both shared the same post to Instagram, with Todryk writing, “Y’all ready for SEASON 3?! No Demo Reno is coming back on HGTV in 2023! 🥳 I’m SO ready to be back in your homes again, whether it’s via tv or helping you with your renovation!”

The post includes a video with clips of Todryk on set for her show, working on homes and showing homeowners their finished products. The host continued her caption to share a message of appreciation with fans, viewers, and all who have helped make the show possible.

“Season two was an amazing experience, the clients were the best of the best, the work from @mantaconstruction was freaking top notch, and my crew… y’all know how I feel about my crew ♥️ This is a BEAST of a show to make but as long as y’all are here watching, then I’ll keep working. Thanks for being a part of this once in a lifetime journey with me. I thank YOU! Thank you so much for being here ♥️ LET’S GO NO DEMOOOO! Where will you be watching from?! 👇🏼” Todryk wrote.

Fans Can’t Wait for ‘No Demo Reno’ Season 3

Despite not having the exact “No Demo Reno” return date yet, Todryk shared in an Instagram story that filming begins in February 2023. Fans are eagerly awaiting season three of the HGTV series, and have taken to Todryk’s comment section to let the host know.

“So proud of you, Jenn! 🥳🎉🙌🏻 I’ve been following along with you and your family since you only had a few thousand followers, and I’m so proud to say “yeah, Jenn from No Demo Reno follows me on IG,” 💁🏻‍♀️😂🥰” one friend of Todryk’s wrote.

“So exciting! Watching from CA! How can we watch the first 2 seasons??” another fan commented. The first two seasons of “No Demo Reno” are available to stream on discovery+.

The first season of “No Demo Reno” premiered in March 2021, and the second season premiered in June 2022, so fans may have to wait a few more months before season three comes to HGTV.

“No Demo Reno” Season 3 is Casting Homeowners

Filming for “No Demo Reno” season three will begin in February 2023, and Jenn Todryk shared that casting applications are being accepted starting this week.

Todryk posted a video message to her Instagram story, telling fans, “I’m gonna post a link for you guys to apply. If you want to apply, take the night, stew on it, talk with your significant other, and then I’ll post a link tomorrow morning where you can apply.”

Todryk specifies that the show is looking for homeowners in the Allen, Texas area.

Todryk goes on to let fans know that season three of “No Demo Reno” will feature the renovation of the Armor Brewing Co. building throughout the season, and will add an “episodic” throughline to the season. Armor Brewing Co. is a brewery in Allen, Texas that Todryk designed, and will be open in late 2022.

