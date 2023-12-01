Hilary Farr Announces She’s Leaving Her Show

All good things must come to an end. HGTV shared the news in a December 1 press release that designer Hilary Farr would be stepping away from the fan-favorite series “Love It or List It” after 17 seasons.

Farr spoke about her departure in the release, saying, “It’s been a wonderful 12 years. I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever.”

Farr also looked back on her time with the show, which she began in 2011 and filmed 258 episodes for over the years. “‘Love It or List It’ has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one,” Farr said.

David Visentin Wishes Hilary Farr the Best

Farr’s co-host, realtor David Visentin, also spoke out about Farr’s departure, saying, “Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride. I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its’ but hey, she’s a talented lady. Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

Farr’s departure won’t only be missed in front of the camera, but also behind the camera. One HGTV executive, Loren Ruch, spoke about her impact in the press release as well, saying, “It has been a joy working with Hilary for over a decade, showcasing her quick wit and ever-present charm in each episode. She and David will always be an esteemed HGTV duo, and the network looks forward to a new chapter for ‘Love It or List It’.”

While Ruch teased a new chapter for the show, it is unclear who may join Visentin onscreen in future episodes. HGTV is honoring Farr with a “Love It or List It” marathon from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern on December 1.

Hilary Farr Hard at Work on Solo Series ‘Tough Love’

Although Farr is leaving “Love It or List It”, the designer won’t disappear from HGTV any time soon. Farr landed a solo series, “Tough Love with Hilary Farr”, which premiered on the network in December 2021. After a successful first season, the network picked Farr’s series up for a 10-episode second season, which began airing in September 2023.

“Tough Love” sees Farr travel to clients in need of home repairs, however instead of a simple renovation on the home, Farr spends time with the families and digs deep, hoping to bring some of their personal problems to the surface to uncover how best to help them with her designs.

Farr compared her two shows in an October 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “The genesis of ‘Tough Love’ was having a very, very close person who developed cancer. We were living together and it was a really difficult thing to manage. I realized there are so many people who are going through this and how difficult it must be. ‘Love It or List It’ has competition in it, it has edge to it, and it’s really about will they love it, won’t they. This was about solving problems that are real problems within a family and then the design follows.”

READ NEXT: HGTV Announces Premiere Date & Famous Faces for New ‘Celebrity IOU’ Episodes