HGTV Announces Premiere Date & Famous Faces for New ‘Celebrity IOU’ Episodes

The wait is almost over. HGTV announced in an October 2023 press release that the hit show “Celebrity IOU” would be returning in 2024. Now, in a November 28 release, the network has confirmed the premiere date and roster of celebrities set to appear on the Drew and Jonathan Scott-hosted series.

The next season of “Celebrity IOU” will premiere on Monday, January 1, at 8 and 9 p.m. Eastern, airing two of the season’s eight episodes on premiere night.

“Every little moment working on these heartfelt renovations is incredibly meaningful,” Jonathan said of the new season, “Drew and I can’t wait to help each celebrity tackle renovation and design while also having fun in the process. It’s all part of the journey that makes the big reveals for their loved ones even more worth it.”

“The celebrities jump right in season after season because of their gratitude for amazing people,” Drew added, “Every reveal is an emotional roller coaster. Nothing is sweeter than handing the keys back to someone who is truly deserving of a life-changing home renovation.”

List of Celebrities Set to Appear on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Each “Celebrity IOU” episode follows the “Property Brothers” stars as they help one famous friend work on a renovation project for somebody they want to give back to in their life.

The two-part premiere will begin with the Scott brothers helping Emmy-winning actor Ray Romano transform a main suite for his close friend and assistant, whom he’s known for over two decades. The 9 p.m. episode will see Drew and Jonathan helping actress Anna Farris surprise her best friend of 24 years with an updated kitchen and dining area.

Besides Romano and Farris, the other celebrities set to take part in the new season include actress and “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik, Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown from “This Is Us”, actress Rosario Dawson from Disney’s “Haunted Mansion”, “The Nanny” star and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, actress Regina Hall, and “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Zoe Saldaña.

The ‘Property Brothers’ are Bringing 2 New Series to HGTV

Drew and Jonathan are not only working on new episodes of “Celebrity IOU”. In the network’s October press release, it confirmed that the Scotts were working on two brand-new series to bring to HGTV.

The first new show, “Backed By the Bros”, sees Drew and Jonathan give advice and resources to inexperienced entrepreneurs as they take on the world of investment properties. The other series, “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers” will show the twins help work on “problematic homes” to make the homeowners fall in love with them again.

“Drew and Jonathan always deliver innovative content, such as ‘Celebrity IOU’, that drives ratings and attracts huge audiences to HGTV,” an HGTV executive said. “‘Backed By The Bros’ and ‘Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers’ are new concepts that will showcase a different side of the popular twins. We’ll see them lean into their deep knowledge of real estate and home renovation to help people deal with their high-stakes property dilemmas.”

READ NEXT: Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Introduce Newest Family Member