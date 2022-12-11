HGTV’s Home Town Season 7 Episode 2 Recap & Spoilers

Ben and Erin Napier are helping Laurel-native Brandon return home in season 7, episode 2 of HGTV‘s “Home Town.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 7 OF “HOME TOWN.”

“Brandon grew up here, he went to Laurel High School,” Ben explains in the episode. “He has the stereotypical small-town story. He left and I don’t think he ever planned on coming back.”

As Brandon explained, he left to attend Mississippi State for college 13 years ago but returned to Laurel after his sister’s death in 2021. As the episode showed, he is currently living with his mom while he buys and renovates a home.

“It’s one of those incredible cottages that are always a favorite—but most of all you’re going to fall in love with Brandon who came back home to Laurel to be close to his mom and nieces and nephews after losing his sister,” Erin teased on Instagram ahead of the episode. “You’re going to love this family. (Also, we may or may not actually tear down the house he buys and build a new one??)”

Brandon Toured the Roseberry & Howell Houses

It is the battle of the fixer-upper for Brandon when Ben and Erin take him to see the Roseberry and Howell Houses.

Brandon revealed in the episode that he has an all-in budget of $200,000. Among his wants, he is looking for a house with plenty of storage, a good kitchen and at least 2 bedrooms, so his nieces and nephews can stay over. As an engineer, Brandon also explained, he is a fan of symmetry.

The Napiers first took Brandon to see The Roseberry House. As Ben explained, Ben and Sarah Roseberry bought the home in the 1920s and lived there for about 40 years. The home does need some extra love, with added visual interest and repairs to the outdoor steps.

With a listing price of $50,000, the home’s features include:

3 bedroom

2 bathroom

1,400 square feet

Built in 1915

Brandon also toured The Howell House, which was home to James and Becky Howell in the 1970s. The home was in disrepair, with broken glass, an ugly door, busted lights and even a crow looming outside.

With a listing price of $30,000, the home’s features include:

2 bedroom

1.5 bath

1,056 square feet

Built in 1940

Brandon Bought The Howell House for $14,000

In the end, Brandon decided to take on the challenge of The Howell House and negotiated the price down to $14,000.

“I know that that probably sounds completely absurd that he got a house for $14,000 to the rest of America, but here, I mean, that happens,” Erin said in the episode. “I am just tickled for him. This is amazing.”

However, some unexpected costs are on the horizon for Brandon’s renovation.

Story developing.

READ NEXT: Cindy Crawford Shows off Her ‘Tough’ Side in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip